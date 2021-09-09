Titletown welcomes fall with new and returning activities





With fall fast approaching, Titletown is poised to welcome community members and guests with several new activities to take advantage of the cooler temperatures and changing seasons. Starting this week, there will be daily fall activities and programs for all ages, with several different categories to enjoy: Get the apprenticeship presented by Imperial Supplies : With something for everyone regardless of age, community members can develop their hobbies and skills in Titletown, from learning chess to exploring new global dance styles.

: Enjoy comfortable temperatures with a variety of outdoor fitness classes to choose from, with free yoga, workout and zumba classes offered Mondays, Tuesdays and weekends, with the full schedule listed on titletown. com. Be social : Meet new friends and have fun every day of the week by participating in Titletown’s interactive events, Acoustic Book Club and Lunch, a monthly playgroup for kids and adults. New this fall, Titletown is also making its debut Soul Sessions every Thursday evening from 5:30 am to 7:30 am until September, offering the mellow sounds of jazz and world music, located on the Grand Stairs at the west end of Titletown. The groups that occur are listed on https://www.titletown.com/events/calendar/soul-sessions .

: Community members can embrace many types of moves in Titletown, with tai chi, line dancing, and ballroom classes, as well as opportunities to show off their moves with line dancing and parties. weekly social services until September. To show creativity: Opportunities for young and old to cultivate their creative side, with the Kids Art and STEAM Stop programs for the youngest and DIY + Cocktails for the adults offered on Thursdays. Titletown will also bring back the favorite fall events: Mad Scientist’s Laboratory, with interactive and practical STEAM activities on Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Pumpkin Palooza, the fall extravaganza with fall-themed activities and a free pumpkin carving for the whole family on Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Films in Titletown presented by Kemps will host its latest outdoor films this Friday September 10 and Saturday September 11. From Friday, September 17, Campfire Fridays will return for the fall through October 22, with weekly entertainment from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Community members can continue to visit Ariens Hill for Drinks with a view Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September, with free theme drinks. The Titletown Kickball League presented by Miller Lite will also take place every Wednesday evening. Although registration is complete for the league, visitors should note that spectators are welcome and that the football field will be closed to other activities starting Wednesdays at 5 p.m. To learn more about what’s in store at Titletown for the coming months, please visit titletown.com/events/calendar. Every game day at home, Titletown Gameday Live presented by Pella Windows and Doors of Wisconsin will also be back for the football season this fall, with live music and entertainment on two different stages, as well as food and drink to buy, starting four hours before kick-off. A schedule of performing bands and DJs listed on titletown.com/events/calendar/titletown-gameday-live. Up-to-date information on activities and programming is also shared via Titletown’s social media platforms at facebook.com/TitletownGB*, * twitter.com/titletown and instagram.com/titletown. Titletown also includes TitletownTech, The Turn, Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, Lodge Kohler, Hinterland Restaurant and Brewery, and Associated Bank. For more information visit titletown.com.

