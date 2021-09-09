Every new and old MCU actor





Editor’s Note: The following contains What If Episode 5 spoilers. A new star-studded episode of What if… from Marvel? has been published, and with that undoubtedly come questions as to who is voicing whom. what if Episode 5, aptly named “What if … zombies?” », Covers the first events of Avengers: Infinity War from Bruce Banner’s perspective as Jeffrey wrightThe Observer watches. Except when Bruce arrives on Earth to warn that Thanos is coming, he finds out that almost everyone – including most of the Avengers – has been turned into zombies. To that end, he teams up with the remaining humans – including Hope Van Dyne, Scott Lang, and Vision – to try and find a way out of this zombie infested area. Image via Marvel Studios RELATED: “What if …? »Episode 3 The Animated Series Finally Takes a Big Bang While Zombies may suggest that little voice acting is needed, this episode actually features a host of MCU characters in human form. However, not all are voiced by their live counterparts. First up, here are which MCU actors reprise their voice roles in What If Episode 5: Bruce Banner – Marc Ruffalo T’Challa / Black Panther – Chadwick boseman Vision – Paul bettany Bucky Barnes – Sebastien stan Hope Van Dyne / Wasp – Evangeline Lilly Scott Lang / Ant-Man – Paul Rudd Happy Hogan / Happy Zombie – Jon favreau Okoye – Call Gurira Sharon Carter – Emily VanCamp Kurt – David dastmalchian Ebony mouth – Tom Vaughan-Lawlor As you can see, many MCU actors have reprized their roles here. As has been evident in previous episodes, actors who have upcoming Marvel TV shows or movies are more likely to return than those who don’t, probably because as part of their contracts for, say, Ruffalo’s return to the She-Hulk series or the return of Bettany in WandaVision or the return of Rudd in Ant-Man 3, Marvel also listed them for What if? To that end, here are the characters voiced by different actors: Peter Parker / Spider-Man – Hudson thames Steve Rogers / Captain America – Josh keaton We have already seen that Chris evans did not reprise his role as Steve Rogers in the first episode of what if, again because his contract with Marvel Studios was with Avengers: Endgame. But in this episode we also see that Tom holland isn’t back as Spider-Man, though that’s hardly surprising. Holland is actually under contract with Sony Pictures to play Spider-Man, and Sony’s co-production deal with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man films essentially lends Holland a number of appearances in other films – like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and End of Game. And we know Holland’s current contract to play Spider-Man ended with his job in the next one. Spider-Man: No Path Home, so trying to add a vocal performance to a Marvel Studios TV show was probably too much of an obstacle. KEEP READING: Jeffrey Wright On “What If…?” Voicing The Watcher, and Why He Loves DC and Marvel Fans

