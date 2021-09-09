Jessica Chastain reacts to viral red carpet moment with Oscar Isaac – The Hollywood Reporter





The meeting between Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac on the red carpet proves that their chemistry transcends the screen. While attending the premiere of their upcoming HBO miniseries Scenes from a wedding At the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, the co-stars shared a sweet moment on the red carpet that quickly went viral. In a slow motion video, Isaac can be seen staring at Chastain and kissing his inner arm, resulting in an internet fixation in the moment, even eliciting a response from Mindy Kaling who quipped Chastain: “Why is Oscar Isaac the only one? person allowed to kiss your inner arm. ” After the video went viral, Chastain posted a photo Monday of Gomez Addams (John Astin) similarly kissing his wife Morticia (Carolyn Jones) on the arm in an episode of The Addams Family, apparently mocking her and Isaac’s red carpet moment. Chastain also addressed the video and his friendship with Isaac during an appearance on NBC. Today show Wednesday. “We play, but also Oscar and I have been friends – we went to college together – so we’ve been friends more than half of our lives, and we know so much about each other, ”a- she declared. The couple previously starred in the 2014 crime drama together. One of the most violent years. “Let me just say, though, this is a slow motion video, and everyone is super sexy in slow motion,” she joked. “I think it was really funny because when you watch him at normal speed I look straight ahead and he looks at me. He’s just going to give me a kiss on my elbow, and at the same time, I’m going to give him a hug. So all of a sudden his face ends up in my armpit. She added: “We have all been locked in our homes for so long. When this video went viral, I was like people just needed to see people touching and holding each other. “ Although they were close on the red carpet, Chastain and Isaac’s on-screen counterparts in Scenes from a wedding will be further away. In the drama, which is a remake of a Swedish series of the same name from 1973, Chastain and Isaac play a couple whose marriage is slowly falling apart. Chastain shared that she knew Isaac so well that the two “could get hurt really badly” while filming the intense scenes. Scenes from a wedding firsts on HBO September 12.

