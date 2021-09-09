Gayle King hosts ‘dream’ baby shower for pregnant daughter Kirby Bumpus in Laguna Beach





Gayle King’s daughter Kirbys baby shower Oprah Daily / Courtesy of Gayle King King Gayle celebrated her grandson on the way with a fun and safe baby shower for her daughter. The CBS this morning anchor girl Kirby bumpus is pregnant with her first baby, a son, and at the end of July King, 66, hosted a baby shower with 16 close relatives and friends who have been vaccinated and tested negative for COVID beforehand. The three-day trip took place at the Montage Laguna Beach resort in California, organized with the help of Details Owner details Jeannie Jeune Sauvage. “It turned into something bigger than a baby shower. Kirby was at the heart of the celebration without a doubt about it, but it became a celebration of friendship, a celebration of women and a celebration of women. celebration of coming together after things have been so difficult for so many people, “said King Oprah Daily. “To be honest with you, I didn’t know it would be that. I knew it would be pretty and enjoyable, but I think it became something much more important than that.” “It was the first moment to celebrate a lot of things that have happened over the past two years and mom really did it all and outdid herself,” Bumpus adds. “What I keep saying is I can’t even call it the shower of my dreams because I haven’t even dreamed something like this for myself.” You want to get the greatest stories from PEOPLE every day of the week? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE every day, for essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest stories Monday through Friday. Gayle King’s daughter Kirbys baby shower Oprah Daily / Courtesy of Gayle King RELATED: Gayle King reveals his daughter Kirby is pregnant: “I’m going to be a grandmother and I can’t wait!” Mom-to-be Bumpus received the equivalent of a library of children’s books, a handmade quilt from her Aunt Sharon, plus, from Oprah Winfrey, a BabyZen YOYO stroller. King explains why she wanted to have an elaborate celebration, given Bumpus did not have the wedding she expected, due to the pandemic: “When Kirby got married in December, she didn’t have the wedding she planned. We were still figuring out exactly what it would be, but we knew, whatever it would be more than six people. That turned out to be perfect, but she didn’t have a bridal shower or any of those events, so I really wanted her baby shower to be more than just a Zoom thing. “ The story continues “Not to mention that part of the fun of being pregnant is watching your friends react to your baby bump, watching them ooh and aah and letting them touch it,” King adds. Gayle King’s daughter Kirbys baby shower Oprah Daily / Courtesy of Gayle King ASSOCIATED GALLERY: Who is next? The celebrities waiting Bumpus also tells Oprah Daily that she and her husband Virgil Miller are delighted to be expecting a baby boy. “I’m very horny for a boy. For starters, I think my husband Virgil would be a good dad for a boy or a girl, so I can’t wait to see him become a dad,” she said, adding: “And selfishly , I’m thankful that I don’t have to figure out how to style a little girl’s hair just yet, because I’m not sure I’m ready for it. “ King adds of expecting a grandson, “I would have been delighted anyway, but I was so excited when I found out it was a boy because, as the eldest of four daughters, i Always wanted a big brother for me. To see your my own baby have a baby, it always amazes me that this actually happens. “

