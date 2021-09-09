City council votes to create an entertainment district





Mayor Norma Strabala at the city council meeting last night. The council voted unanimously to establish an entertainment district on South Main in downtown Stuttgart. Stuttgart city council voted to create an entertainment district along the main street in downtown Stuttgart at its regular council meeting on Tuesday, September 7 at city hall. The council unanimously passed the 1984 ordinance, which establishes a downtown area where entertainment events can be held. The neighborhood runs along Main Street and allows the city to issue a permit after paying a designated fee. In order for the event to serve alcohol, the event organizer will need to obtain an alcohol permit from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABC) as well as a permit from the city. City attorney Elizabeth Skinner explained that not all events will serve alcohol, but some events may want to. In this case, one would have to purchase both the liquor license and the city license. She said that when the organizers request to host an event in the entertainment district, the council will receive the request, along with the details of the event in order to make the decision to approve it. “It would be the same way we close the streets now,” said Mayor Norma Strabala. “(The event) would come before the board before anything was approved.” The council unanimously approved the ordinance. However, no fees have been approved for the permits. Skinner said she might have a permit cost for the board to review in two weeks. In an effort to promote tourism within the city limits, council voted to approve resolution 2021-13, which allows the city to officially become part of United States Bike Route 80. Strabala said the road already passes through Stuttgart, but supporting the road and allowing signage could help attract more tourists to the area, which is good for economic development. Bikers will use the existing infrastructure. In other cases, the council has voted to allow Stuttgart Municipal Airport to apply for a grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to help fund a new hangar for the airport. Airport department chief Carl Humphrey said the airport already had a tenant for the hangar and the project would be funded by this grant, with a 20% match funded by the aeronautics department of Arkansas. “The new hangar will not cost the city anything,” Humphrey said. “It’s a million dollar project. The measure was adopted unanimously. The council heard from Neil Maynard, member of the Stuttgart Planning Commission. Maynard asked council to consider three things for the future: assess whether an annexed property within city limits is properly zoned before annexation, consider allowing manufactured homes in certain areas of the city to provide affordable housing and assess the possibilities of widening Buerkle Street to create a four-lane corridor around Stuttgart. While some of the suggestions were briefly discussed, Maynard presented council with a new fee schedule for city code permits. The new fees have been accepted by the board and are effective immediately. Strabala said new city code employees were still being trained. The two new employees took an HVAC course and another completed his electrical training. Upon completion of their training, the code department should be able to effectively enforce national and local building codes. The next council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21 at City Hall.

