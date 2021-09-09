Entertainment
Food festivals in Las Vegas this fall
As Autumn is approaching and temperatures are dropping, the idea of eating and drinking in the open air becomes more palatable – perhaps even exciting.
Fortunately, upcoming local food festivals will serve a range of cultural cuisine, locally made beers, and reliable festival food, often accompanied by shows or carnival rides.
These eight food-focused events taking place this fall in the Las Vegas Valley will delight those who share a love of food and spotlight the chefs and restaurateurs who prepare it.
Greek cuisine festival
Friday Sunday
Since 1973, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church has hosted the Las Vegas Greek Food Festival. The 48th annual event will feature live music, Byzantine church tours, traditional Greek dancing, a market, a 26.2 mile relay race and several stalls where visitors can sample the cuisine. traditional Greek. Festival chefs will prepare over 40 dishes and drinks to transport festival-goers to Greece for the weekend.
Festival dishes include a flaky spanakopita filled with creamy spinach, spicy gyroscope meat served on a grilled pita with tzatziki sauce, a chewy loukoumade batter topped with cinnamon sugar, and a sweet and sticky baklava.
Guests are encouraged to be fully vaccinated or to wear a mask during the outdoor festival.
■ St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 El Camino Road
■3 pm-11pm Friday and Saturday; noon-10 p.m. Sunday
■$ 8 per day; $ 15 for three days
■lvgff.com/index.html
Great feast of American gourmets
24-26 Sep
This weekend food festival features some of the country’s best food trucks and culinary specialties, along with rides and shows. In addition to dozens of pop-ups, the festival will feature an outdoor café, catering contests and celebrity food trucks. Food prices vary depending on the supplier.
If history is any indication, festival-goers can find sushi burritos, shrimp skewers, funnel cakes, beef jerky, barbecue grills, pizza and burgers.
Social distancing is encouraged.
■Sunset Galleria, 1300 W. Sunset Road
■5 pm-11pm, September 24; 11 am-11pm, Sep 25; 11 am-10pm, Sep 26
■$ 7 in advance, $ 10 at the door
■greatamericanfoodiefest.com
Las Vegas Food and Wine Festival
October 8-9
Chefs including Beard Award winners Katsuya Uechi, Todd English and François Payard will participate in the Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival for two nights at Tivoli Village. The 12th annual event will feature a selection of elegant dishes from over 40 renowned local chefs. Tickets include all food, wine, beer and spirits. Some chefs will offer live cooking demonstrations.
■Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd.
■8 and 9:50 p.m. October 8 and 9
■$ 100 to $ 125
■ vegasfoodandwine.com
Black Las Vegas Food Festival & Block Party
15-17 Oct
The Black Las Vegas Food Festival & Block Party began in 2017 with the goal of including black food vendors and retailers in a local festival. The annual event aims to celebrate black culture with the great Las Vegas community while showcasing black talent and small business owners. The three-day block party combines some 25 dining options, including barbecue, African, Caribbean and New Orleans-style cuisine and festival fare, as well as live music, spoken word and performance. fashion. Nightly parties at the Artisan Hotel and daily events to inspire discussion and growth are also planned for the expected 20,000 guests.
On Friday, visitors are invited to join more than 3,200 people and DJ Casper, the creator of the “Cha Cha Slide,” in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most people performing the dance.
COVID tests and vaccination tents will be on site. Masks are mandatory.
■Arts District on Main Street and Colorado Street.
■10 am-midnight Oct 15-17
■To free; $ 60 for VIPs; parties and events vary
■black-las-vegas-food-festival.square.site
Vegas not stripped
October 16
What started in 2018 as the response of local chefs to the famous Uncork’d on the Strip has grown into a major annual food festival in its own right. More than two dozen notable local chefs will present food and drink for one night only alongside local musicians, artwork and more. The independent, non-profit event focuses on promoting local culinary talent, with the net proceeds going to underserved charities in the valley.
Chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf, Gina Marinelli of La Strega, Khai Vu of District One, James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen and John Arena of Metro Pizza are among the chefs who will be creating special dishes for the event.
Proof of vaccination will be required from all participants.
■Arts district
■8 p.m. to midnight
■$ 95 to $ 145
■Vegasunstriped.com
Water Street Oktoberfest Beer Festival
October 16
The Southern Nevada Brewers Guild presents the first Water Street Oktoberfest. The Oktoberfest-themed event in downtown Henderson features brewers, brewery owners and brewery workers from across Nevada. In addition to live music, freebies, and food trucks, over 60 Nevada beers will be on tap – participating breweries include Big Dog’s, Bad Beat Brewing, Gordon Biersch, HUDL, Lovelady, and Mojave Brewing.
■240 S. Water Street, Henderson
■5 pm-9pm
■$ 40; $ 88 for VIP entry and afterparty
■snvbg.com
Downtown Beer Festival
October 16
The annual Downtown Brew Festival is back with craft beer and music under the stars. The backyard-style festival will serve at least 200 beers from over 60 breweries, including local venues such as Tenaya Creek Brewery, Crafthaus Brewery, Big Dog’s Brewing Company and The Silver Stamp as well as beers from non-local favorites.
In addition to beer, the festival will host several gourmet pop-ups from downtown restaurants such as Tacotarian and Eureka. VIP admission will include limited edition beers and beer-inspired dishes crafted by chefs in Las Vegas.
■Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway
■5 pm-9pm
■$ 45; $ 100 for VIP
■centrevillebrewfestival.com
The Big Las Vegas Taco Festival
November 5-7
The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival and 360 Car Show will be back with 25 of the Valley’s top taco shops and taco trucks. During the three days of the festival, participants can enjoy a Lucha Libre show, Chihuahua beauty pageant, local craft vendors, rides, michelada bars, margarita bars, lots of guacamole and a taco and pepper contest. In addition to tacos, foodies can feast on churros, ice cream “taquitos” and sushi burritos.
The event kicks off Friday night with a Dia de los Muertos celebration and costume contest.
■Craig Ranch Park, 628 W. Craig Road
■5 pm-11pm, November 5; 12 pm-10pm, November 6; noon-7 p.m., November 7
■$ 12
■projecttaco.com
Contact Janna Karel at [email protected] To follow @jannaenprogress on Twitter.
