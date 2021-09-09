Jack Nicholson is # 1 movie villain actor, new study finds





Jack Nicholson tops other actors playing movie villains, according to a study that ranks the box office with other factors like Sharpest Tongue.

Among the villains who adorn movie screens and the actors who bring them to life, one stands out from the rest: Jack Nicholson. Nicholson ranked # 1 in every category in the lists compiled by BetVictor, ahead of fellow on-screen villains Dennis Hopper, John Malkovich, Hugo Weaving and Christoph Waltz, who completed the top five. Nicholson’s films grossed nearly $ 1.5 billion at the box office, and he’s a favorite on Rotten Tomatoes with 82% positive reviews from critics and 90% positive reviews from fans. RELATED: Joker: Arthur Flecks’ Transformation Has Fallen Away From A Classic Batman Line Not only that, but Nicholson’s performance as Joker in the 1989s Batmanled each category over the other top villains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) in the Spider Man Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper) bomber trilogy in Speed, renegade MI-6 agent Silva (Javier Bardem) in Fall from the skyand terrorist Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) in Die hard.

The site based its ratings in the film performance categories (Combined Ticket Take, Rotten Tomatoes Reviews, and Audience Scores); The most violent (number of murders, injuries and screenshots and weapons used); Most unstoppable (number of times they escaped capture and death, and number of blows they suffered); Sharpest language (number of devilish laughs, insults uttered, threats uttered and devilish orders given); and Slyest (number of successful betrayals and villain plans). KEEP READING: Batman ’89 Teases Robin’s Deserved Dark Knight Michael Keaton Source: BetVictor Marvel teased the biggest MCU twist in their most forgettable movie – and we all missed it

About the Author Kelvin child

(639 articles published)

As a longtime comic book fan and budding artist, Kelvin Childs is happy to help write CBR. He writes stories about comics, movies, and TV shows that are full of behind-the-scenes stories and things you didn’t know about your favorite characters, shows, and movies. He watches most of the Arrowverse shows, enjoys the DC Extended Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and also enjoys comics from Marvel, DC, and other companies. He has worn a variety of hats throughout his career including editing reports for Gannett News Service and Newhouse News Service, dealing with TV and music coverage, film reviews, humorous columns and political commentary. . He was also a freelance writer for BET’s Young Sisters and Brothers (YSB) magazine. Follow him on Twitter at @Kelvin_Childs More Kelvin Childs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/jack-nicholson-number-1-movie-villain-actor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos