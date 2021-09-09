Michael Strahan to produce documentary Bishop Sycamore – The Hollywood Reporter





NFL Hall of Fame and Hello america Host Michael Strahan returns to the grill – to delve into one of the most puzzling sports stories of recent years. SMAC Entertainment of Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini will produce a documentary on the mess surrounding the Bishop Sycamore High School football program. The team was propelled into the unflattering national spotlight two weeks ago when ESPN televised a game between Bishop Sycamore – a “school” in Columbus, Ohio, with no fixed address or class schedule, and IMG Academy, a school. sport-oriented and powerful preparation owned by by Endeavor. SMAC Entertainment has secured the exclusive rights and access to former Bishop Sycamore trainer Roy Johnson for television and film projects. Johnson was fired in the fallout from the nationally televised game – in part because he did a poor job of tracking player injuries, school principal Andre Preston told multiple media outlets – and has a pending warrant for fraud charges. “Securing the rights of Roy’s story as the head coach of the Bishop Sycamore High School football team which has gone viral and made national headlines is incredible, especially as it is takes place in real time, ”said Schwartz-Morini, founder of SMAC Entertainment. with Strahan. “When our unscripted manager, Ethan Lewis, brought this story to Michael and my attention, we knew we could tell it with the seriousness, authenticity and journalistic integrity it deserves.” During the Sycamore-IMG Academy game on August 29, ESPN announcers Anish Shroff and Tom Luginbill discussed the unbalanced nature of the game (IMG won 58-0) and expressed concern for safety. clearly surpassed players from Bishop Sycamore. “Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their list, and to be frank, we couldn’t verify a lot of them,” Shroff said on the broadcast. As outside criticism mounted, ESPN noted that it had contracted with a third party, Paragon Marketing, to produce the game and other high school games that it televises. The review also focused on Bishop Sycamore himself, with a sports media site Horrible ad finding out that the team was playing their second game in three days and noting, among other things, that the program is not recognized by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Several schools that had programmed Bishop Sycamore – which has only existed under this name since 2018; a previous iteration was known as Christians of Faith Academy – later games were canceled. Earlier this week, Bishop Sycamore’s new coach Tyren Jackson said NBC 4 in Columbus, “We are not a school. That’s not what Bishop Sycamore is, and I think that’s the biggest misconception about us, and it was our fault. Because it was a mistake on the paperwork. Jackson instead called the program a “post-graduation football academy.” SMAC Entertainment will partner with Boat Rocker’s Matador Content on the documentary, while SMAC Productions will also develop a scripted project based on the story. The documentary is the second of its kind to be announced: HartBeat productions by Kevin Hart, Complex Networks, Klutch Originals and Haven Entertainment are teaming up to produce a docuseries on Bishop Sycamore.

