Is Britney Spears still #free? Not quite | Entertainment

After Britney Spears’ father petitioned to end her 13-year guardianship on Tuesday, her lawyer declared victory and called it “justification” for the singer. So, is his legal battle now over? Not enough. Here’s what we know about how her case could play out in the coming weeks. Back to court The following audience in the case is scheduled for Sept. 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court, where Judge Brenda Penny is scheduled to consider Jamie Spears’ request to end guardianship. Other family members could object to the arrangement ending, but that seems unlikely as Lynne Spears, the singer’s mother, said in a court file earlier this summer that Britney is “able to take care of himself. “ Los Angeles Guardianship attorney Lisa MacCarley, who is unrelated to the Spears case, told CNN in an interview on Wednesday that unless there is a specific objection, Judge Penny would likely end the case. guardianship. California inheritance law does not require a medical or psychological assessment from a conservator to do this, MacCarley said. Family conflict In a statement to CNN on Tuesday, Mathew Rosengart, an attorney for Britney Spears, called the guardianship termination case a “victory,” but gave no indication that his efforts on his behalf would end soon. “It appears that Mr. Spears thinks he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including appearing for a sworn statement and responding to other sworn findings… we will also continue to explore all options.” , said Rosengart. During the summer, the winner of a Grammy said during two moving testimonies that she wanted to press charges against her father for “abuse of conservation”, calling the arrangement “fucking cruelty”. The elder Spears has been the curator of his daughter’s estate since its inception in 2008. He was also the curator of her person, overseeing his health and medical issues until he retired in 2019. around that time Jodi Montgomery was appointed temporary curator of The Person of Spears. Jamie Spears maintained that he always acted in his daughter’s best interests. “Once Britney is legally free, she can file a petition with the probate court to oppose the transactions reflected on Jamie’s latest accounts and she can ask the court, in a surcharge petition, to compel Jamie to pay back. the money he spent, ”MacCarley said. . Jamie Spears is looking for nearly $ 2 million to cover his salary overseeing business relationships as well as legal fees. Rosengart said in a separate statement that they would not agree to a settlement. The singer has not yet commented publicly on the latest case of her father, brothers or mother. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

