The Oldcastles Mysterious Vise: The Turn of the Screw | Entertainment

BENNINGTON If you want to approach the Fall in a mysterious state of mind, look no further than Oldcastle Theater Company and go soak up a closing performance of the dark thriller, The Turn of The Screw.

Yes, that same 19th-century novel by Henry James, which playwright Jeffrey Hatcher turned into a catchy play.

Directed by Oldcastle newcomer and well-known television actor Jillian Armenante, the production stars one of North Bennington’s longtime company and local favorites, Oliver Wadsworth as far too many characters to name and to count here, and another Oldcastle recruit, Rebecca Mozo as housekeeper, perhaps one of literature’s most vilified villains.

The play tells the story of a Victorian-era housekeeper, who is hired to care for two orphaned children. After learning of the death of her predecessor and the former gardener, she is haunted by the images of their ghosts. On top of all that, enter several other characters to add to the twists (and there are a lot of them).

For those who know the story, it’s a bit like James wrote. The Hatchers version leaves it up to the public to decide whether the ghosts are real or just a figment of the imagination. Not only does the play examine the power of human creativity, it asks audiences to dig deep into their own imaginations in fascinating and inventive ways.

If the performances of his actors are any indication of the effort and insight that Armenante has put into preparing them, then we must bring the veteran actor-turned-director-debutant back to Oldcastle to continue to perfect his artistic development.

Newcomer Mozo wowed audiences on opening night, channeling the fusion of her natural beauty and austere 19th-century style to project terror, madness, and a sensuality that could easily serve in a depiction of the fetish.

But after the brief but thrilling moments of scorching sensuality, Mozo sowed fear in our hearts, made goose bumps on our necks as his gaze caught ours in the shadows, and made us question. his sanity at times with a raised eyebrow, a twist of his lips, and a facial contortion that grabbed our imaginations without letting go. How well can an actor take on a dark character? Deep in the abyss it turns out, as Mozo shows us.

On the other hand, when we consider Wadsworth, we are faced with a phenomenon common to members of the public who are fortunate enough to see such a versatile Thespian at its height of repeated excellence: you run the danger of holding it. for granted because now we all know that Wadsworth is blessed with this weird talent for playing more characters than our fingers can count.

And so we have to keep in mind that performances as incomparable as Wadsworths, yes, has to do with talent, but is mostly rooted in years of grafting, sweat, frustration, repetition to nausea, and then other transplants all in a labor of love that gets carried away and then unleashed on stage, a production that is both bravo, sir!

The Oldcastle team rose to the challenge posed by the cast once again and proved worthy of the challenge. Ken Mooneys, a fan of modular costumes, as well as his multifunctional and surreal scenography, have considerably improved the quality of the audience’s experience.

The lights from David V. Band and the sound from Cory Wheat excelled overall, with a nice touch by graveyard rendering. Kristine Schlachters’ stage management was as tight as a drum.

The work of dialect trainer Tuffet Schmelzle was remarkable and a special mention. Over the years, readers have known my resignation for the American actors who covered up the English accents, and my endless desire to just remove them and show us playing just how English the character is, rather than telling us with it. Cockney frosting on Brooklyn cake.

But this is one of those times when the investment in a dialect guru has done wonders for the accents used by Mozo and Wadsworth. Excellent movement all around.

I deliberately did not erase my Henry James volume to reread the original short story. I did this to see how far the acting could carry me without refreshing the details of the story. It certainly helps to be aware of the basic plot of such a classic reimagining, but not necessary.

To that end, Oldcastles The Turn of the Screw was standalone, and therefore with only a handful of shows remaining, go see for yourself the high quality of theater this theater company brings to Southern Vermont on a consistent basis.

The Turn of the Screw by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the story of Henry James and directed by Jillian Armenante, will run until September 12 at the Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC) The Home of Oldcastle Theater Company, 331 Main St., Bennington. Seating inside with compulsory masks. Tickets: call the box office at 802-447-05654 or visit oldcastletheatre.org/tickets