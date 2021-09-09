In a historic first for the film industry, AMC Theaters unveils a national advertising campaign of more than $ 25 million featuring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman proclaiming: AMC Theaters. We are improving the films. | Business

LEAWOOD, Kan. – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 8, 2021–

AMC Theaters (NYSE: AMC), the largest theater operator in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and the world, today announced a historic and unprecedented national advertising campaign of more than 25 million dollars across the United States to remind moviegoers that Hollywood stories are enjoyed in their best light with a seamless, common, and multisensory multisensory experience at AMC. The campaign’s message is simple but clear: AMC Theaters. We are improving the films. This messaging system will also be used in nine European countries by Odeon Cinema Group, owned by AMC.

The campaign is erupting today online and on social media. Later this month, it will air on AMCs in nearly 600 US theaters. From this Sunday, September 12, these messages will also be broadcast on several leading platforms around the world, in particular network television in the United States. This is the first such multimedia campaign in AMC’s 101-year history and is believed to be the first of its kind in American film history.

The main component of the campaign consists of several filmed commercials of 60 seconds, 30 seconds and 15 seconds, all featuring Nicole Kidman, Oscar winner and 4 times Oscar nominee. The spots were directed by Oscar nominees Jeff Cronenweth and Tim Cronenweth, and were written by Oscar nominated screenwriter Billy Ray.

The commercials were all shot on location at one of AMC’s newest theaters, AMC Porter Ranch 9 in greater Los Angeles.

Commenting on this historic campaign, Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, said: As we have said several times in recent times, thanks to the billions of dollars we have raised this year, AMC is strong, and it It’s time for AMC to play offense again. This one-of-a-kind, over $ 25 million national ad campaign will reinforce what moviegoers across the United States and around the world know to be true – that in AMC theaters, we make movies better.

Aron added: For over a century, movie theaters have not only survived, but thrived. Through all of the changing times in the world, through prosperity and despair, through emerging technologies and expanding entertainment options and despite repeated imminent threats to the film industry over decades, theaters cinema have remained a vital part of the cultural fabric of our society over the world. Especially in recent years AMC and other movie chains have implemented sophisticated marketing programs to make sure our theaters are relevant. However, building on what has always worked before, theater operators have relied on others to undertake major television advertising campaigns to draw viewers into our buildings. With all the changes taking place in these uncharted waters in which we now navigate, we believe it is high time that an industry leader like AMC is on television to remind today’s audiences of the magic. which can only be found in a movie theater and at AMC. , with our big seats, our big sound and our big screens.

Aron concluded: No one says it better than Nicole Kidman when she points out how special it is to see dazzling images on a big silver screen. We are very grateful that Nicole brought her amazing talent to AMC. We also appreciate the Cronenweths for the beautiful direction and cinematography they brought to this project. Likewise, our hat goes to Billy Ray, whose scripts perfectly capture the allure and allure of watching movies where they were meant to be seen, at the movies.

AMC’s lead agency, Creative Ideas Firm Barkley, has spearheaded all aspects of this groundbreaking and historic effort for AMC, from concept to production.

