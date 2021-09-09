Sony Interactive Entertainment to acquire Fireesprite Games

Tracing the lineage of Firesprite highlights its strong history with Sony.

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the acquisition from Fireesprite Games, based in Liverpool. Known primarily for its virtual reality offerings, Firesprite is the developer of the sci-fi survival game Persistence and The game room.

“Creating quality, state-of-the-art games has always been at the forefront of Firesprite’s work and I have no doubts that they will push the bar even further as part of PlayStation Studios,” said Hermen Hulst, director of PlayStation Studios in the ad. “Fireesprite’s ability to weave top-notch gameplay with new technology is exceptional and I think fans will be excited about their creative vision for the future.”

Firesprite was established in 2012 by developers at Studio Liverpool, a Sony-owned studio that closed in the same year. Studio Liverpool was responsible for many of PlayStation’s first exclusive hits such as Annihilate, Alundra, and Colonial wars. In this way, the lineage of Firesprite is an integral part of the history of PlayStation, making today’s acquisition something of a loop.

“Throughout us [PlayStation and Firesprite] have had an intertwined story, ”said Graeme Ankers, Managing Director of Firesprite, in a interview with GamesIndustry. “Me personally with Hermen [Hulst], and the studio’s founding members and senior executives can trace their roots back to that time. And everything is forged on this innovation and brings something new to everything we touch. This is what we do.”

For Lewis Ward, AR and VR space analyst for IDC Research, Firesprite’s story with Sony is just one of the reasons the former was an attractive acquisition target.

“Sony has a habit of acquiring independent studios that they have worked with in the past that have met the expectations of related projects – think Insomniac Games, but there are other examples,” Ward told GameDaily. “I suspect that the familiarity of SIE Worldwide Studios with the talent of Firepsrite and the quality of their work on VR games room and Persistence. “

Ward has also observed an increase in mergers and acquisitions which he says is due to a combination of COVID-19 and Microsoft’s continued aggression. shopping spree.

“In a way, SIE has landed a potential acquisition target for Microsoft or some other company looking to complement their AAA content pipeline,” he noted.

Ward stressed that when an acquisition occurs, the two companies need to be compatible, which is one of Sony’s top priorities.

“I happened to have lunch with Shawn Layden a few weeks ago in SF, and I remember him emphasizing the importance of cultural adjustments when it came to the process of acquiring SIE, and I bet Hulst isn’t taking a drastically different approach, “he said. . “I suspect that the management teams at SIE and Firesprite agree that the deal is a strong long-term cultural and strategic adjustment.”

The acquisition is only the latest in a series of Sony purchases. More recently he purchased Return dev Housemarque in July. All in all, Firesprite is Sony’s 14th studio. It is also a big one; employing over 250 employees, it is larger than Sony’s other two UK studios (London Studio and Media Molecule) combined.

Given the history of Firesprite, it would be easy to assume that he is working on a title for the next one. PSVR 2, but that’s not necessarily the case, Hulst told GamesIndustry:

“It’s too early to talk about the specific platforms or experiences we will be collaborating on with Firesprite. But this experience is very valuable.

Firesprite is not an exclusive VR developer – the release of Improved persistence proves it, but now is the time for Sony to leverage Firesprite’s expertise and unveil larger plans for PSVR 2. However, with no concrete details to come, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens from this. relationship.

