Shatrughan Sinha Talks About Rishi Kapoor’s Birthday Celebration: “Randhir Was A Little Quiet, Not As Usual” | Bollywood

Actor Shatrughan Sinha has spoken about the rally that was reportedly held at the home of director Rumy Jafry to mark the 69th anniversary of the birth of late actor Rishi Kapoor on September 4. He also spoke about his special bond with Rishi and how tragedy hit Randhir. very difficult.

Neetu shared a bunch of photos from the celebration on Sunday.

In an interview with a leading daily newspaper, Shatrughan said that although it was a celebration, it was getting emotional for everyone. He said: The meeting was kind of a celebration but it was the acceptance of the situation that we have to praise here; it became touching, Randhir was a little calm and not as usual. But then we understand how close Randhir was to Rishi. Add that to his other loss this year when Rajiv Kapoor passed away in February.

Shatrughan also shared how they became friends while filming their movie, Naseeb. He also explained that he also made a number of films with Neetu Kapoor.

On Sunday, Neetu had shared a bunch of photos from the party. The highlight of the evening had been the birthday cake, which contained everything Rishi held dear including whiskey, Twitter (a logo was placed on the cake), incense sticks, a bowl of mutton curry. , a guitar and a cassette. songs from his old hits. In addition, a cutout of the actor had also been arranged.

Directors David Dhawan and Rahul Rawail were seen at the party as well as Randhir, Neetu, Rumy, Shatrughan and others.

Rishi died last year in April after a two-year battle with cancer. He was briefly in the United States, where he was being treated for it, but returned to Mumbai in 2019.