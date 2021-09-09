UC student chosen as background actor in new Spider-Man movie | New

Several months ago, Vidushi Shrivastava, a third year fine arts student at the University of Cincinnati, was looking for her next acting job. While browsing various websites, she stumbled upon a role that turned her so excited that she spent the next three months recording audition tapes for submission in the hopes that she would be chosen.

“I kept my list that I keep in auditions that says, ‘This is Shrivastava and I’m auditioning for the role,’ and I feel like I see that every day motivates me,” Shrivastava said.

The role, which she called her “first big set experience,” was a big commitment, even requiring her to drive from Ohio to Georgia for two weekends during the school year. Despite all the effort it took to secure the role, it was an easy decision for Shrivastava, and it’s easy to see why this was a substantive acting role in the upcoming Marvel movie: “Spider-Man: No Way Home “.

As a self-proclaimed “Marvel Junkie,” Shrivastava was elated when she got the call that she had been cast in the film. “I immediately ran downstairs and told my parents we had to do it,” she said.

During her first weekend of travel from Ohio to Georgia, Shrivastava was tested for COVID-19 and adapted to suit. The following weekend, she spent only one day filming.

Although a nondisclosure agreement signed with Marvel prevented her from disclosing too many details, Shrivastava was able to say that she had met many actors and was even able to speak with Tom Holland for a few moments. Later, she was also greeted by Zendaya. “My knees definitely flexed when we made eye contact,” she said.

Although this is Shrivastava’s first role in a big movie, she’s no stranger to the spotlight. She has been dancing since the age of three and her mother operates a Bollywood dance studio, where she teaches. She says growing up around dancing can be credited for her love of the spotlight.

“I got really comfortable on stage, and although I didn’t perform regularly growing up, I enjoyed putting on a show,” she said.

Since signing with an arts agency during her freshman year of college, Shrivastava has starred in several commercials and has been a model for Finish Line and Hollister. Most recently, she featured on her first billboard in Times Square, as a model for Express.

“I guess I knew I was going to be in the media industry,” Shrivastava said. “I study photography and have worked in marketing agencies. I love photography and the production side, but I like being in front of the camera more than behind.

Reflecting on his time on the set of Spider-Man, Shrivastava said his experience was “very exhilarating” and added that it gave him a sense of validation.

“As an aspiring actress, it really convinced me of why I wanted to do this event,” she said. “I thought it was so good. It was that good motivation to keep climbing and keep chasing my dreams.”

Shrivastava also noted Marvel’s dedication to diversity, something very important.

“I really appreciate Marvel,” she said. “They had a lot of people of color on purpose and a lot of diversity, so that made me really happy.”

Although Shrivastava enjoys acting, her dream of becoming an actress stems from her lack of an Indian role model growing up. As a first-generation Indian immigrant, Shrivastava says she didn’t have a “hero figure” to admire, as there haven’t been many Indian women in the American media. She says her desire to be a model is the main reason she continues to act as an actress.

Although he is still at the start of his career, his quest to be a role model has already paid off for Shrivastava. She says the little girls dancing in her mother’s studio are already telling her that she inspires them. “I really hope they understand that they can do these things and that they are not limited to certain careers,” she said.

Going forward, Shrivastava hopes to continue to inspire and prove that Indian women can do it all, adding that one of her main professional aspirations is to be the first Indian woman to win the award for Best Actress in a Role. principal at the Oscars.

Until then, Shrivastava says she tries to stay intuitive and keep her notes, focusing on whatever is happening in front of her. “Right now it’s school, dancing and auditions,” she said. “I’m just doing everything I can, I have three auditions for tomorrow.”