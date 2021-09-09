HFPA elects German journalist Helen Hoehne as new president





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association elected German journalist Helen Hoehne as its new president, the latest step in reforming the organization in the wake of controversies surrounding its operations. Hoehne, who was previously vice president, will lead the recently announced expanded board of the HFPA. HFPA members voted for Hoehne as the new president directly from the new board members, revealed last week. The group of 12 members – five of whom have never served on the board of directors – will soon be joined by three other external non-members to come, for a total of 15. Hoehne replaces Ali Sar, who had been president of the HFPA . since 2020, following the death of former president Lorenzo Soria. Hoehne is originally from Hamburg, has been a member of the HFPA since 2004. She served on the board of directors from 2012 to 2019 and was elected vice president in September 2020. Hoehne has written for various publications in Germany including the United States. United. Correspondent for TV Movie magazine, one of Germany’s largest bi-weekly television and film magazines via the Bauer Media Group. She is also a regular contributor to German TV channels RTL and ProSieben. “It is a privilege to lead this organization as we continue on the path of fundamental change and reform,” said Hoehne. “Since May, members have shown their commitment to creating a reinvented HFPA. We are excited about the future of our association and look forward to connecting with our industry colleagues – old and new – over the coming months. “ Along with the three members of the HFPA Accreditation Committee, Hoehne and the Board of Directors will be responsible for overseeing the ongoing reform plan to restructure the organization according to the principles of accountability, ethics and a greater inclusion of the diversity of global journalism. According to insiders, Hoehne plans to immediately engage in conversations with studios, advocacy groups and the media about other ways the reformed HFPA can begin to make change. Her platform as chair also included ensuring board transparency and providing timely updates, setting up leadership training for board members, and creating pathways for those. who wish to run for the board and take up leadership positions. Hoehne also plans to hold annual membership summits to discuss new ideas and the HFPA’s vision for its future. Hoehne is one of the board and committee members who will receive training on diversity, equity, inclusion and leadership for their respective roles. In May, the 85-member HFPA announced a timeline that would reorganize the organization, and in July, the HFPA approved the new set of regulations that had been proposed to reform the organization, recruit more diverse members and inclusive and address ethics and accountability. problems that have long swirled around the organization.

