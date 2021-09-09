Alejandra Alonso Rojas Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Rhythm is a concept that is overlooked in fashion. Somewhere along the way, change became synonymous with speed, to the detriment of industry and the environment. Maybe if less products were made, more creativity and care could be put into it. Change doesn’t have to be fast, and it never has been at Alejandra Alonso Rojas, where consistency is valued. Each season the designer reiterates, or builds on, what came before and what customers have responded positively to. And the Rojass well of inspiration is always the same; his own family albums and history. In the spotlight for spring, a great-great-aunt, named frica Llamas, who in 1931, during the Second Spanish Republic, became one of the country’s first female pilots. I just wanted to have a little adventure on his plane, Rojas says of his thought process. The collection features a dramatic, ombré parachute dress, and leather aviator caps were made and used for the style, but Rojas otherwise overlooked its theme. The main story here is well-being, the primary colors. Some of them were hand-dyed using the Shibori technique (the stones are wrapped with string in the fabric; the result is a kind of halo). A red and blue babydoll dress, as cool as a Firecracker popsicle, was tie-dye on the bias. Knits and crochet are Rojass specialties, and she’s creative in finding inventive ways to play with them. For spring there is a one-sleeve cable-knit sweater with a long fringed hem and a soft and stretchy touch-me camel hair loop fabric. The air-light hooks feel particularly of the season and the moment. Summer 2021 has been all about bras and skin, and these offer both, and leave an impatience for the summer to come.

