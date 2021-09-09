Insensitive to the reign of young people in the film industry





Katrina Kaif is the Bollywood boss who is featured in most of the big budget movies currently in production or about to be released. Although there is a group of newbies like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janvhi Kapoor, Kiara Advani making a bee line for celebrity in Bollywood, this Chikani Chameli still managed to grab the cream of what City B producers offer. She has already completed filming on Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated big-budget movie Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, which has been delayed due to the Corona pandemic. And now, currently, she is in Turkey filming Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif is also part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action flick which will be the first of its kind based on Superwoman. Kats also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Phone Bhoot star Ishaan Khatter. So regardless of the fact that many new faces appear regularly and strive to stand out in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif’s hold on the Hindi film industry continues to be strong. In addition, she is also shooting a regional film with Vijay Sethupathi which will be directed by Sriram Raghavan. Above all, in all these films, she plays a central and strong role. In the south, Nayanthara is known as Lady Superstar or Boss Lady. As new stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde slowly gain a foothold in the industry, the Bigil actress continues to be the queen of Southern films as most of her films have Nayanthara in the central role. Whether Netrikann or Mokuthi Amman, the diva from the South has been the star attraction in each of these films. And now she has been hired by Atlee to play the lead female role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film. The Bollywood Badshah wanted Nayan to do a dance number for them on Chennai Express earlier. But things didn’t work out. However, now, thanks to his production house, SRK has managed to put Nayanthara in the lead role in his next film. This proves that Nayan is a big star, which is why his Bollywood debut will also come under the big banner and with one of India’s biggest superstars. However, when it comes to making a comparison between Katrina Kaif and Nayanthra, it is clear that Kats is way ahead of Nayan, both of whom run the Indian film industry. The actress from the South has a few films in hand. On the flip side, not only does Katrina have mega projects on hand right now, some of the big banners are waiting for her to sign on the dotted lines.

