10 Bollywood Movies That Not Only Entertained But Also Educated About Rare Diseases

Bollywood movies are usually great performers, embellished with songs, dances, thrilling climaxes, and fight sequences. But every once in a while you see a movie that tries to educate us and makes us think. Take films that revolve around certain illnesses or disorders, for example. Showing a rare disease in a film requires great sensitivity from the stage of scriptwriting to performance. So, today we are going to talk about 10 films that made us aware of rare diseases and helped dispel many misconceptions about them. Watch them if you haven’t already. And be prepared for medical emergencies or uncertainties, too, by taking out the best health insurance in India. It will protect your finances in the event of hospitalization or expensive treatment.

1. Barfi:

In this movie, Priyanka Chopra played an autistic girl. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film showed Barfi, a deaf and dumb man, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who understands her needs and takes care of her. Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) are linked to neural development and lead to conditions in which the patient faces communication and socialization challenges. It is usually diagnosed during childhood.

2. Anand:

Who can forget the epic life philosophies of Rajesh Khannas in this timeless film? But behind that smiling face was the excruciating pain that can be caused by lymphosarcoma, a rare intestinal cancer. Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee and writer Gulzar are to be applauded for talking to moviegoers not only about a rare disease in 1971, when medical science was not so advanced, but also how to keep a positive mindset while suffering.

3. TaareZameen By:

The many issues that dyslexic children face were briefly highlighted in this film by Aamir Khan. The disorder is characterized by learning and reading difficulties.

4. Margarita with a straw:

Cerebral palsy is caused by abnormal development of the brain and leads to muscle movement disorder and affects the ability of patients to maintain balance. In this film by Shonali Bose, Kalki Koechlin plays the protagonist who suffers from cerebral palsy, but that does not prevent him from discovering the truth about his sexuality.

5. Paa:

Amitabh Bachchan playing a 13-year-old has rocked moviegoers. What they also learned from this director of R.Balki is the existence of progeria, an extremely rare disease that causes children to age quickly.

6. Black:

This is another film by Amitabh Bachchan that got the critics to stand up and applaud. In this creation by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a deaf-mute-blind girl played by Rani Mukherji learns to communicate through the tough character of Big B who is later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. This groundbreaking film shows two people teaching each other that life is full of possibilities, only if we’re willing to see.

7. U, me, Aur Hum:

Real-life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol teamed up on screen to present U, Me, Aur Hum, a film that dealt with the theme of Alzheimer’s disease.

8. Guzaarish:

In this film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hrithik Roshan plays a quadriplegic patient. In this disease, the patient is paralyzed from the shoulders down because the damaged spinal cord cannot carry the message from the brain to the body. The film also shed light on the issue of euthanasia.

9. My name is Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan is an Asperger Syndrome patient in this film. This disease affects a person’s ability to socialize and communicate well.

10. Ghajini:

Moviegoers enjoyed this revenge saga with Aamir Khan, but the film also shed light on anterograde amnesia which causes short-term memory loss. Then there are films like Karthik Calling Karthik who showed the medical problem of schizophrenia and Hichki who introduced us to Tourette’s syndrome.

Many of these films not only made us aware of these rare diseases, but also showed what caregivers go through. Even though there is no cure for some of these conditions, they still require long-term treatment to keep the patient alive for as long as possible. And this is what brings us to the importance of insurance. Top quality treatment requires a lot of money, which is why you need the best health insurance in India with broad coverage. This way, you and your loved ones will have peace of mind and financial security even if life takes a turn for the worse one day.

