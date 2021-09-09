Picard ‘renewed for season 3 at Paramount + – The Hollywood Reporter





Star Trek: Picard officially returns for its third season on Paramount +. Leading man Patrick Stewart broke the news on Wednesday during the live Star Trek Day celebration, which included news that Picard would return for its second season in February. Picard was technically renewed for its third season in January 2020 as part of a two-season pickup for the series. The plan then, which remains true today, is for the production to film back-to-back seasons two and three of the series from CBS Studios and showrunner Terry Matalas. Filming the seasons one after the other is part of a desire to control costs and adapt production schedules. The season three writers room has been operational for over a year. Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner star in Picard, which is produced by Star Trek franchise captain Alex Kurtzman. Akiva Goldsman is co-showrunner alongside Matalas. Stewart and Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Heather Kadin, produce alongside Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin. Matalas took over showrunning duties after Michael Chabon’s planned departure as he and his wife and author Ayelet Waldman signed a deal with CBS Studios to accommodate The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay for Showtime. Picard is part of a growing list of Star Trek originals developed by Kurtzman as part of his nine-figure pact with CBS Studios. He joins the flagship Discovery, animated comedy Lower bridges, series focused on children Prodigy (for Nickelodeon) and the next Strange new worlds. Other spinoffs of the Star Trek franchise are also in development, including Article 31 with Michelle Yeoh. Here is the trailer for season 2 of Picard: Here’s some more Star Trek Day news: Star Trek: Discovery will return for its fourth season on November 18 on Paramount +.

Star Trek: Prodigy will launch on October 28 with an hour-long premiere on Paramount +. Nickelodeon’s kid-focused animated series also debuted with a new trailer: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds posted a character reveal video: • Star Trek: Lower Bridges unveiled a new mid-season trailer for its second edition:

