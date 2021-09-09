



Reg Jean-Page exploded as Hollywood’s new it-guy over the next nine months Bridgertons Christmas 2020 premiere on Netflix, where her turn as the smoking Duke of Hastings solidified her as both a household name and a housewife fantasy. Now, in the latest edition of British GQ, Jean-Page reveals that his upbringing in Zimbabwe and later as an immigrant to the UK gave him the skills to make him a star in the series at success. It was very precious as an artist to grow up outside of one of the centers of the world, he told the magazine, reflecting on growing up with just two TV channels that broadcast an almost random mishmash of European sports and soap operas. A child always curious and bursting with personality, Jean-Page suffered culture shock when he moved to London as a teenager to attend high school. I was a loud kid, he told GQ. So I’ve always been expressive and I was like, why am I weird after I come to UK? What is different about me? Instead of accepting his status as a social outcast, Jean-Page dissected what was perceived to be odd about him in his new environment and worked to adapt and mask it as needed to allow him to be accepted in. different rooms. If I was this man, I would have access here; if I was this man, people will accept me that way… it’s a code change, but then caught in subcultures. This skill, all too familiar to many African Americans, has allowed him to try out many personality hats. Something that, alongside her thrilling good looks, now has Hollywood knocking on its door with roles in Netflix’s upcoming big-budget thriller The Gray Man, an upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, and even whispering about it as new James Bond – another role that is not traditionally seen as a station for a black actor. One thing he admired for becoming Hastings on Bridgerton was how portrayal often literally elevated people to a position of aspiration, power, possibility, and agency that they had never had before. But Jean-Page is quick to point out that just because we haven’t seen black people in these roles on screen, that doesn’t mean they weren’t in those positions in real life. The representations of our people in a position of power and status in history are not the gesture of complacency that some would have people believe. This is a slight correction of course for a story of erasure. The reason you think the story is blank is because you’ve been lied to. This is not what was politically correct. Is that we have been, very deliberately, politically Incorrect.

