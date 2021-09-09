New Conviva Data Reveals Streaming In Europe Retains Pandemic Gains With 19% Year-Over-Year Growth | Business





FOSTER CITY, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 8, 2021– Conviva, the smart cloud for media streaming, today released its State of Streaming: Europe report for the second quarter of 2021, revealing that streaming growth in Europe has held steady on pandemic gains, increasing 19% d year-over-year and surpassing global streaming growth (13%) for the same period of time. Western Europe led streaming growth in Europe with 32% year-over-year gains, followed by Northern Europe at 23%. Audiences in Southern and Eastern Europe fell 1% year over year. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006109/en/ State of Conviva Streaming Europe – Q2 2021 (Graph: Business Wire) “European viewers continue to adopt streaming at a rapid pace, mirroring what is happening in all corners of the world and even surpassing some regions,” said Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. As more and more people flock to streaming, the onus is on publishers in Europe and around the world to deliver a high-quality viewing experience to consumers, but they can’t do it without consistent, accurate, and consistent metrics. in real time, which is also essential to grow and monetize their streaming business in a highly competitive environment. “ Connected TV devices continue to dominate Connected TV devices dominated Europe as the streaming device of choice, retaining a 32% share of all listening time. Desktops and tablets saw no change from Q2 2020, still at 14% and 11% share, respectively. Cellphones gained 1% and smart TVs gained 2%, while game consoles fell in listening time share, down 3%. Among big screen views in Europe, Samsung TV leads the way with 19% market share, followed by Chromecast at 12% and Amazon Fire TV at 11%. This contrasts with the global numbers where Roku held a solid leadership position with 31%. European football leagues celebrate resurgence on social media The second quarter of 2021 was the first quarter since the start of 2020 where European sports leagues have posted a year-over-year increase in social posts, videos and engagements. Although the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament took precedence over the league, European leagues including the Bundesliga, La Liga, Premier League and Serie A posted strong quarter-over-quarter growth, up 68% in social commitments despite an increase in videos of only 2% and posts of 20%. Streaming quality improves The report also found that several facets of streaming quality in Europe improved in the second quarter of 2021, with video boot failures down 12% for the continent year over year, topping the l ‘Eastern Europe with a 21% improvement in video boot failures. Image quality also improved, with bit rate up 43% in Europe overall led by Southern Europe with an increase of 51%. The quality of streaming ads improved significantly in Q2 2021, with just 16% of ads globally representing missed opportunities (ads that were unfilled or did not serve as expected), compared to 37% in the previous quarter. previous quarter. While global ad attempts fell 8% between Q1 and Q2 2021, other attempts were successful resulting in an overall 4% increase in ad impressions. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2021, viewers spent 31% less time waiting for ads to air and ad duration decreased by 3% to 27 seconds. The full report can be downloaded here. Methodology The data for the Convivas State of Streaming report was primarily collected from Convivas proprietary sensor technology currently embedded in 3.3 billion video streaming applications, measuring over 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year. with nearly 2,000 billion real-time transactions per day in more than 180 countries. Year-over-year comparisons have been normalized at the client level for accurate representations of industry growth. Social media data includes data from over 2,000 accounts, over 5 million posts, 12.5 billion video views, and over 35 billion engagements on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. About Conviva Conviva is the smart cloud for media streaming. Powered by our patented Stream Sensor and Stream ID, our real-time platform enables marketers, advertisers, technicians, engineering and customer service teams to build, engage and monetize their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like CCTV, DAZN, Disney +, Hulu, Paramount +, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock the incredible opportunity of streaming media. Today, our platform processes nearly 2,000 billion streaming data events daily, supporting over 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year across 3.3 billion live applications. streaming to devices. Conviva ensures that digital businesses of all sizes can better deliver every stream, every screen, every second. To learn more, visit www.conviva.com.

