Earlier this year, a big row with manager Reshma Shetty resulted in a bigger development for Karan Johar. The ace filmmaker decided to start his own talent management agency with Cornerstone and called it Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Most of the Dharma talent would have been asked to leave the Matrix and join DCA. And while Ananya Panday quickly left her former Kwan Talent Management agency and joined the DCA movement, we hear that JanhviKapoor is also following suit.

A source shared with Bollywood Hungama, “While Salman Khan also started his United Being Talent agency after his big showdown with Matrix founder Reshma Shetty, that plan didn’t quite work in his favor. But ultimately, Karan was a game-changer and unites now all her contacts under one roof. Janhvir recently said goodbye to The Matrix and while she was ready to poach her own manager in DCA, the latter did not want to leave The Matrix. Although she was already out of The Matrix, she will soon join the DCA roster. ”Her cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor is already represented by the same team.

During this time, Janhvi’s already locked work engagements will continue to be under The Matrix, unless and until their terms are completed. DCA is supposed to take complete control of this.

Read also:Star Vs Food: Janhvi Kapoor Prepares An Authentic Korean Meal For Her Friends With A Special Appearance By Korean Soloist AleXa And Reveals What Quality Makes A Real Kapoor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.