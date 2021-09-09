Entertainment
‘Big Fat Greek Wedding’, ‘Room 222’ actor was 94 – The Hollywood Reporter
Michael Constantine, Emmy Award-winning actor for the 1970s sitcom Room 222 who later portrayed Nia Vardalos’ character’s father Windex in My great Greek wedding, is dead. He was 94 years old.
Constantine died on August 31 at his home in Reading, Pa., His birthplace. announcement. He had been ill for some time, they said.
Son of Greek immigrants, Constantine is fondly remembered for his turn as Gus Portokalos, husband of Lainie Kazan’s Maria Portokalos, in the unlikely box office smash. My great Greek wedding and its 2016 sequel. The first opus, produced for $ 5 million and released in 2002, grossed nearly $ 370 million worldwide.
“I had to audition for the role,” he recalls in an interview in 2016. “Before that, I asked to read the script because I was very suspicious. I didn’t know Nia then [she also penned the screenplay], and I was worried that someone would write something in Greek. Was this going to be nonsense or was it something from someone who really knows the Greeks? So I read the script and said, “Yes, this person obviously knows the Greeks. “
Know-it-all Gus was famous for thinking that Windex would cure just about any disease. “I’m actually sick of Windex,” he said. “There must have been hundreds of bottles sent to me, and then there were all these people who asked me to autograph their Windex bottles.”
He also reprized the role of the 2003 short-lived CBS sitcom. My fat Greek life.
On Wednesday, Vardalos paid tribute to the man who played his boisterous Greek father on Twitter, writing: “Michael Constantine, the father of our distribution family, a gift for writing and always a friend. Acting with him came with a surge of love and pleasure. I will cherish this man who brought Gus to life. He made us laugh so much and deserves a rest now. We love you Michel. “
Michael Constantine, the father of our distribution family, a gift in writing and always a friend. Acting with him came with a surge of love and pleasure. I will cherish this man who brought Gus to life. He made us laugh so much and deserves a rest now. We love you Michel. pic.twitter.com/PV0sIBtaUX
– Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) September 9, 2021
For playing Seymour Kaufman, the main jaded of Los Angeles fictional Walt Whitman High, on ABC Room 222, Constantine won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy in 1970 and was also nominated the following year.
The series, created by the legendary future Mary Tyler Moore Show and The simpsons co-creator James L. Brooks, was ahead of his time, with an integrated cast that tackled serious contemporary issues in its five seasons (1969-74).
Constantine also portrayed Big John, a pool game associate of Minnesota Fats (Jackie Gleason), in the atmosphere of Robert Rossen. the scammer (1961); was among those who made a lightning tour of Europe in If it’s Tuesday, it must be Belgium (1969); and played an intelligence officer behind the Iron Curtain in Do not drink the water (1969), a film version of Woody Allen’s Broadway hit.
On stage, Constantine served as Paul Muni’s understudy in the original 1955-57 production of Inherit the wind on Broadway then appeared with Patty Duke and Anne Bancroft in The miracle worker, playing at the head of the institute for the blind.
He was born Gus Efstration on May 22, 1927, son of a blacksmith. After Reading High School and a stint as director of the dairy department at his local grocery store, he wasn’t quite sure what he wanted to do with a living. A chance meeting with a friend who left for New York to become an actress convinced him to follow her example.
Constantine eventually studied acting with Howard Da Silva (Broadway’s Oklahoma!) and spent almost two years with the Inherit the wind business. He then played a character based on attorney Clarence Darrow opposite Dean Stockwell, Roddy McDowall and Da Silva in Compulsion, a dramatization of the murder trial of Leopold and Loeb.
In The miracle worker, he portrayed Anagnos, the man who put Annie Sullivan (Bancroft) with the Keller family.
Constantine made his big screen debut alongside Mickey Rooney in death row set The last mile (1959), directed by Howard W. Koch. He quickly proved skillful in guest roles on television in the 1960s, appearing on The defenders, Naked city, Dr Kildare, The Untouchables, The twilight zone, Perry mason, Ironside and The flying nun.
Constantine had a regular role as one of the building’s residents, a photographer, on the 1966-67 NBC sitcom Hi, owner, created by Garry Marshall and Jerry Belson, and he starred as the Night Judge in the 1976-77 NBC comedy Sirota Court (this show also starred Fred Willard and Ted Ross).
On NBC Remington steele, Constantine has appeared in a few episodes as the enthusiastic businessman George Edward Mulch.
His cinematic CV also included Nice gesture (1966), by Steve McQueen The Reiver (1969), The irregulars of the avenue du Nord (1979), Prance (1989), My life (1993) and swear (1996).
Constantine has been married and divorced twice. Survivors include her sisters, Patricia and Chris.
