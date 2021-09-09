Esha Gupta on colorism in Bollywood: they told me black skin tone can only be sexy or negative

Former contest winner and model Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi-starrer



Jannat 2

in 2012 and went on to star in films like



Raaz 3D,



Humshakals,



Rustom,



Commando 2,



Total Dhamaal

among others.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Esha spoke about colorism in its early days in the industry. She recalled how some actors she’s never even worked with would advise her to look fairer with the help of makeup.

Esha told Bollywood Hungama: “I remember, at first when I arrived there were actors that I had not even worked with … your makeup is very dark, you should make it fairer) ‘, and I was like,’ Dude, what? ‘”

The actress also revealed that at the time, makeup artists were deliberately trying to mask her dark complexion. She also said she qualifies as sexy because of her skin tone.

“There were also makeup artists who were trying to always make me fair, and then they had to paint my whole body, because my body didn’t match my face. So suddenly I look like a clown. I did two multi’s. -stars, and they said to me: “You are the sexy one”, because the black, the complexion that I have, which is considered as black in our country, it can only be sexy or negative, and fair skin must be the girl next door and sharif (honest), ”Esha told the entertainment portal. The actress further stated that she wants this to change soon.

On the work side, Esha will soon be seen in Soumik Sen’s thriller web series



Naqab

with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rhode.