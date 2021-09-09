Actor Jassie Gill on his trip to Bollywood

Actor Jassie gill made a name for itself in Bollywood. In each of his films, the actor makes sure to stand out. Whether it be Panga with Kangana Ranaut, Happy Phirr Bhaag Jaayegi with Sonakshi sinha, or his latest film with Surbhi jyoti called Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? Jassie is just there to impress.

And in an exclusive conversation with me, this talented man talks about being successful in the movies, building his own music label and so much more. Read the full conversation below …

Was I quite impressed with you in the trailer for Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? How was your experience working on this film, especially in terms of the OTT release?

Honestly, the movie was supposed to have a theatrical release, but due to Covid we had to shift the release to OTT 4-5 months ago. The film was also made from a theatrical point of view. As far as my experience goes, it was a little different and difficult for me, I was a little scared at first. Especially since the films I made earlier, whether in Bollywood or the Punjab, did not take me out of my comfort zone. Speaking the language of another state, gauging this culture, wearing this look was initially difficult for me. But after that I got to know the character and enjoyed working on it.

Let me tell you that with your performance, even for a second, we don’t feel like you’re a Punjabi, you got into character so well.

(Laughs) I was extremely scared at first because it was so different for me. But my director Saurabh Tyagi supported me a lot. He asked me to capture the mood of the stage and not worry about the accent. He said it could be taken care of while dubbing. My main goal in this film was to match the mood of the scene. So when the movie went to edit I was wondering how much I might have to remake, but luckily on four scenes I had some fixes, which was a relief for me. It gave me confidence, now I can think of experimenting.

Can we say that your journey has been very good so far, you have played some impactful roles, your first movie Happy Phirr Bhaag Jaaegi with Sonakshi Sinha, then Panga with Kangana Ranaut and now this one with Surbhi Jyoti, you have worked with some big names in the film and television industry?

I am very happy that all the work I have done has been noticed. It was my idea when I signed films. I never think the movie should be a super hit or make me a superstar. Even today I don’t think so, I started my singing career in 2011 and took one step at a time. Luckily things went well, but I know this process is slow and time consuming, a song won’t strike me as a sensation. So I’ve always wanted to do a job that gets me noticed, and that’s also what I kept in mind when selecting films. My first film was signed in 2016 and so far I’m very happy with my career. I feel like I’m on the right track. Now, OTT has given actors like me an amazing platform because it has all kinds of content. I just want people to watch and enjoy my movies.

Since you started out as a singer, was becoming an actor still the plan?

I love singing a lot from the start, as a kid I always wanted to have my own music album. I was very attracted to singers, I listened to a lot of music. As for acting, I was told that I could be an actor. It happened when I started appearing in music videos. Back in 2011 when my album came out the video trend started where the singer sang in the video, which is also a major reason why many Punjabi songs are played around the world today. I never knew that through my songs, I was moving towards the profession of actor. While doing this I started getting offers for Punjabi movies, my first Bollywood movie was also offered to me because of my song. I could sing, but I never knew I could play too.

So far in your career, what has the Bollywood industry taught you?

Here I learned that you are hardworking and talented, you will be noticed. You don’t have to have that heroism, that beauty, or that body to be an actor today, whatever has been left out. Today, if you can entertain the audience, they will notice you.

If you had to play another role in Bollywood other than romance what would it be?

Someone once told me that I would be really good in a negative role. It would be very different, so I think it would be that. Now when I get scripts that I choose from among them and God willing, I would like to play a negative character who is totally opposite to my personality. I would also love to do a sports movie, I played cricket, I am a national volleyball player so if something like this happened to me I would put all my heart and soul into it. .

You have worked both in Bollywood and in the Punjabi industry. What do you think is the difference between the two industries in terms of process?

There isn’t much of a difference in terms of the content. Since the rise of OTT, the content that has started to be created in the Punjabi industry is incredible. We have a Punjabi OTT platform where exclusive content is available and they have started experimenting with genres as well. It’s not just comedy anymore. The Punjabi industry is not very old, which is why it is very small. The audience is limited, but it is now increasing thanks to the OTT. Bollywood has been around for a while now, it has big budgets, renowned technicians, but in Punjab just to make good content you have to compromise on several aspects. But both industries produce incredible content.

What’s the plan for Jasie?

I have few projects in hand, it’s a film I’m going to shoot for, but I can’t reveal much. But babaji ki mehr hai everything is fine. I’m in talks about something else too, but I don’t want to rush out and do anything just for the fun of it. I also started my own music label where I put my own content. I do a lot of content in music, but it wasn’t reaching people, so I decided to start my own label. I will soon be releasing my first album on this label and I was involved in it from A to Z. It is something new that I planned during the confinement. Today you are judged by the opinions your song gets, and if it doesn’t work out well the labels start judging you based on that, which is why I created my own label.

Well I can’t wait to see Jassie Gill’s latest movie Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? coming out tomorrow (September 10), and also seeing more of the actor on screen in the future. And I’m sure you are too. Stay tuned!