“American Pie” Actor-Singer to Share His Talent at Stickyz

Thomas Ian Nicolas will give a free show at 10 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicken Cabin, 107 Rivet Market Avenue, Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com.

Nicholas, who will be in town for “ComicCon,” is known for playing Kevin Myers in the “American Pie” movies and for playing a boy with an ultra-powerful throwing arm who ends up with the Chicago Cubs in “Rookie. of the Year “. . ”He stars in the 2021 movie“ Adverse ”with Mickey Rourke.

The actor is originally from Las Vegas and also sings and produces music, which he will demonstrate at Stickyz.

A tribute to Earth Wind & Fire will take place on Friday at 9 p.m. at Rev room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is $ 15 for standing places only, $ 20 for general admission and $ 25 for reserved places. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

Reed Turks will perform at 8 p.m. today ($ 7); The Funkanites will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday ($ 10) and Joe and the feelings and Libra will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($ 8) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer Streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

Jeffrey Dallet will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Kitchen + Living Room Library, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

The Josh Parks group in the same way Bobby messano, will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Railyard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9273; therailyardlr.com.

Chris DeClerk will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and The horns of the great dam will perform from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Argenta Arts District outdoor shows at 300 Main Street, North Little Rock. Free entry. (501) 758-1424.

Last ride with Jonathan Mcquay will perform at 8pm on Friday and “Fetish & Formal: A Decadent Dance Party” will take place at 8pm on Saturday at Neighbors / Zone 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. (501) 835-5510.

Family dog will perform at 11 p.m. Friday and Big shane thornton will perform at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown billiards, 1316 Main Street, Little Rock, (501) 372-9990.

Seven Hollows will perform at 6 p.m. today and the Parker Francis Group will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday at JJ’s Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock/.

Aaron Cliff with The afterthought will be performing at 7 p.m. today and Byron hayes, in the same way DJ G-Force will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cannibal and crafts, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

Meadowhouse (Rena Troglodyte) + Ten Penny Gypsy will perform at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Grey matter will perform from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Vineyard at the bottom of the river at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

Christine DeMeo will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, A + B will perform at noon on Saturday and DJ G-Force will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler room, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

Mother Hubbard and the regulators will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday ($ 10) and Tyler kinch, in the same way Jon Bailey and the Pagan Awakening, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($ 18) at Jimmy Doyle’s country club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. ($ 18) (501) 945-9042.

Darryl “Harp” Edwards will play for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy Fridays” from 5pm to 7pm on Friday at Diamond Bear Brewing Co., 600 N. Broadway, North Little Rock. (501) 708-2739; Diamondbear.com.

Worry and worry will perform for “Riffs on Stifft” at 7pm Friday at Stone’s Throw Rigid Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Free entry. (501) 379-8663, stonethrowbeer.com.

Bluesboy jag, in the same way Grantster, will perform from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at The Shoe Tree Hangout, 23713 N. Sardis Road, Mabelvale. Admission is $ 10; $ 5 for ages 4-15 and free for ages 3 and under. (501) 507-8159.

Steve boyster will perform from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday at W X Y Z Bar at the Aloft Little Rock West Boutique Hotel, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock, (501) 791-9999.

Monster Party Mutants will take place from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Vino’s, Seventh and Chester Streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

CURVED ON

The Salines Symphony Orchestra will hold its second rehearsal of the fall semester from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Bethel College, 5415 Northlake Road, Bryant. Musicians, including high school and college students, are welcome to join the orchestra and scholarships are available. Particularly in demand: percussion, trumpet, horn, oboe and bass brass. See: salinesymphony.org/index.php/events.

POOCH

Bluesboy jag will perform from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Jay’s sandbank, 7607 John Harden Drive, Cabot, (501) 982-2900.

CADDO VALLEY

Liquid kitty will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday at Betty’s big country dance hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Wesley hammons will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at Brewing of native dogs, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; Nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

TJ Ashley will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and The Akeem Kemp group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Live music of kings, 1020 Front Street, Conway. Admission is $ 5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

Brian ramsay will perform at 8 p.m. today and Jack Fantasy will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday at JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main Street, Conway. Free entry. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/conway/.

DANVILLE

N Hill Street Blues will perform at 7 p.m. today at Yell County Fairgrounds, 1988 E. Eighth Street, Danville.

HOT SPRINGS

Girlfriend and the slingers will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at Fat Jack’s Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-5225; fatjacksinhotsprings.com. (His show on an outdoor stage is part of Hot Springs Bike Fest 2021.)

Randall Shreve takes his Freddie Mercury show to Hot Springs on Saturday at the Malco Theater. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

“The fabulous tribute to Freddie Mercury” featuring Randall Shreve, will take place at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Malco Theater, Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-6200. Tickets, $ 20, are available at maxwellblade.com.

Chris johns will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Grateful Head Pizza and Beer Garden, Hot Springs. (501) 781-3405; gratefulheadpizza.com.

I just say will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The indoor track and the sports lounge at the Hot Springs Hotel, 305 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-6600; hotelhotsprings.org.

Mr. Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The big thrill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

Jacob Flores will perform at the second annual Gowns & Boots Bash from 6 to 10:30 p.m. today at Crystal Ridge Distillery, 455 Broadway Street, Hot Springs. (501) 627-0722; crystalridgedistillery.com. Tickets cost $ 75 plus service charges. Get them at fixfaces.org/event-details/gowns-and-boots-bash.

Sylvia Rods will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays in September at the rooftop bar at the top Water, 340 central avenue, hot springs; (501) 321-0001; thewatershs.com.

Rick mckean will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com.

Chris johns with Porters crews will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at The copper penny, 711 central avenue, hot springs; (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com.

Ambush will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk’s Bar and Grill at Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Free entry. (501) 623-4411; Oaklawn.com.

HOT WATER SOURCES VILLAGE

Feelin groovy will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Bad habit will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MONT IDA

Cowboys Caddo will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Montgomery County Porch scene, outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Mount Ida. Admission is free, but group donations will be accepted. (870) 867-2723.