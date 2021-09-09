Chinese Internet Users Cry Scandal After Actor’s “Shang-Chi” Mention of Famine Under Communism | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chinese netizens criticize the star of the latest Marvel film for an interview in which he described famine deaths under the communist regime. Simu Liu (), a Canadian-Chinese actor first known for his role in “Kim’s Convenience”, rose to fame for playing the titular Xu Shang-Chi in the new Marvel blockbuster “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” However, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) censors refused to approve the film for the Chinese market due to the controversy over the now-defunct character of Fu Manchu and a “stereotypical” view of the Chinese people. On Wednesday September 8, the Weibo account of the Chinese nationalist organization Diba () posted screenshots of a CBC interview with the actor in his series “What’s Your Story” which aired on March 3, 2017. In the Selected screenshots, Liu said that when he was young, his parents told him stories about his childhood under communism in China.

(CBC screenshot) He described the country at the time as being part of the “third world” and that there were “people starving”. Liu said his parents thought their wish to immigrate to Canada was just a “pipe dream”. He said Canada was a place where his parents envisioned a “free life”. In a slide showing Liu as a child in the cockpit of an airplane, he explained how his parents “finally made this dream come true and came here.”

(CBC screenshot) The author of the Weibo article wrote that the 32-year-old actor was five years old when he immigrated from Harbin to Heilongjiang Province in Canada with his parents and “now considers himself completely” Canadian. ” Chinese Internet user comments: “So how does he do playing Chinese?” “ “How did her parents get to Canada 27 years ago, illegally washing dishes?” “Just looking at her face is bad luck.” However, others were less offended: “Once people get foreign citizenship, they are foreigners. Don’t make too much fuss for an overseas Chinese. “His parents grew up at such a time. I don’t see any reactionary remarks.” The original interview was inexplicably deleted from the CBC website. Archived versions including the video appear until November 2020.

(Weibo screenshot) a Archived view of the page including video interview. (screenshot web.archive.org)

