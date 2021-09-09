The bluesy duo will perform an outdoor concert today





PORT TOWNSEND – David Jacobs-Strain, blues singer-guitarist, newlywed and new father, will perform today in front of the Rainshadow Recording studio in Fort Worden State Park. Longtime collaborator Bob Beach will join him, harmonica in hand, for the 6:30 p.m. show next to Fort Building 315 – where there’s plenty of room, Rainshadow’s Everett Moran has promised. Tickets cost $ 20 here, and will also be available for those who walk tonight, he said. If people want to come and hear the concert from outside the seating area, Moran added that he has no problem with that. He wants Jacobs-Strain and Beach’s brand of fresh country blues to be accessible to as many people as possible. Jacobs-Strain and Beach have traveled across the country to attend concerts and festivals – and over the past year, they have branched out into live performances from their homes in Oregon and Philadelphia, respectively. On Thursday, “Bob and I will be playing songs from our two live records together,” as well as new material, Jacobs-Strain said. “I wrote last year that I came home”, with his wife and their baby. The artist, known for his voice that mixes Delta blues and Jackson Browne’s, lives in Eugene, Ore. He’s on a short tour of outdoor concerts in the Pacific Northwest. Moran discovered Jacobs-Strain in 2001 when he was a concert director at the Swallow Hill Music Association in Denver. In search of a promising youngster to open the Coors Roots of the Blues Festival, Moran sought recommendations from his friend, guitarist Mary Flower. She suggested Eugene’s 16-year-old. Moran soon found out: “He most definitely had the chops to hang and an old soul to boot.” Now, he said, Jacobs-Strain is 20 years older and more balanced. While preparing to travel north, Jacobs-Strain urged fans to be aware of the current public health crisis, even if they are attending an outdoor performance. “I ask people to take a lot of care,” he said, “and be very careful. That way it’s reasonable to have small musical gatherings outside. “Let’s take care of each other and make room. ” ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



