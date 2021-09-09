Actor Anthony Rapp’s lawsuit against Kevin Spacey to be heard in court





Star Trek Actor Anthony Rapp’s Sexual Assault Trial Against Kevin spacey is expected to be discussed in court on Thursday. Rapp, who starred in “Rent” on Broadway and in “Star Trek: Discovery” on television, first spoke out against Oscar-winning Spacey in 2017, a decision that led to others. to speak out and Spaceys until then. a famous career which comes to an abrupt end. On Thursday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York is expected to hear oral argument on Spacey’s petition to quash in his sexual assault trial. Spacey’s legal team’s request seeks to exclude evidence before it is presented at trial. The hearing, scheduled for 3 p.m. via videoconference before Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is also expected to discuss Rapp’s motion regarding Spacey’s privileges log. THE TRIAL AGAINST KEVIN SPACEY RETURNED BY THE JUDGE AFTER THE ACCUSER REFUSED TO IDENTIFY HIMSELF Rapp filed a lawsuit against the “House of Cards” star in September 2020. In the lawsuit, Rapp detailed what he said publicly about Spacey, that the older actor made a sexual advance on him when a teenager Rapp attended a party. When Rapp first brought the charge, Spacey released a statement saying he did not remember the meeting but apologized. Rapp initially filed a lawsuit against a co-plaintiff who went by the initials CD. However, the judge dismissed CD’s charges after the co-plaintiff did not publicly disclose his identity. Rapp, however, goes to trial. CD previously alleged that he met Spacey as a teenager while taking acting class and that Spacey invited him to his apartment on several occasions and had sex acts with him. In a letter to the judge in early March, lawyer Peter Saghir said CD felt “extreme anxiety and psychological distress at the very thought of being compelled to proceed publicly” and had reluctantly decided to drop his claims. if Kaplan ordered him to proceed publicly. THE JUDGE ORDERS KEVIN SPACEY ACCUSING OF REVEALING HIS IDENTITY IN ORDER TO CONTINUE THE TRIAL Spaceys lawyers sought to completely dismiss the case after the judge ruled on May 3 that CD could not proceed with his lawsuit if he remained does not want to reveal his identity . CD had 10 days to amend her complaint to include her name. According to court documents, on the 10th day, he sent a letter informing the court that he would not reveal his identity and that he understood the consequences of this decision, which led the judge to formally close the case. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER CD’s claims aren’t the only ones against Spacey that have been dismissed. Two years ago, a man who said Spacey groped him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 abandoned his trial. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP During this time, investigators in England have yet to say whether they will bring criminal charges against Spacey as part of charges against him there for events that allegedly occurred from 1996 to 2013. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

