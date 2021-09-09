Tax Kushal tandon: the tax court rules in favor of the actor who received a gift of Rs 30 lakh from his father





The Mumbai Bench of the Income Tax Appeal Tribunal, composed of accountant member S Rifaur Rahman and judicial member Ravish Sood, ruled that the gift to Kushal Tandon was not fake and could not be processed as unexplained income, ToI reported. The actor had filed an appeal with ITAT for multiple contentious tax issues. However, gifts received from certain family members (such as parents) are exempt from income tax under Section 56 of the Informatics Act. Tax officials closely inspect these transactions, to ensure that no foul play is involved. If the recipient is unable to validate the gift, the gift is treated as an unexplained cash credit. This is taxed at a high rate of 60% plus 25% surcharge with a 6% penalty. The final tax rate is approximately 83.25%. Tandon was asked to provide documentary evidence to support the transaction. However, his father’s tax return for the year showed an income of only Rs 4.12 lakh. It was at this point that tax officials classified the gift as an unexplained cash credit.

Kushal Tandons’ father had duly filed the deed of gift with the tax authorities. But what the authorities had not taken into account was that he was donating the amount of his past savings, not his income, ITAT duly noted. In its order, ITAT said: We agree with the IT manager’s view that the income shown in Virendra Tandon’s tax return was not substantial. However, an important fact that had been overlooked by the lower tax authorities was that the actor’s father never stated that he donated the sum in question out of his income for the year in question, but had stated in no uncertain terms that the same was given by him from his savings accumulated in the past. Based on all the facts presented, the ITAT bench said that adding Rs 3 lakh as unexplained cash credit had no merit.



