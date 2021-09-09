Michael Constantine died at 94

Michael Constantine, native of reading, actor best known for his Emmy-winning role as high school principal Seymour Kaufman in the television series “Room 222” from 1969 to 1974 and his portrayal of Kostas “Gus” Portokalos, the father Windex by the bottle. the bride in the 2002 film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” died on Aug.31 at the age of 94, her family revealed on Wednesday.

Constantine’s brother-in-law, Michael Gordon, said Constantine passed away peacefully from natural causes in his Reading home, surrounded by his family, including his sisters, Patricia Gordon and Chris Dobbs. Constantine had been ill for several years, but the nature of his illness has not been disclosed.

Constantine, whose first name was Gus Efstration, was born on May 22, 1927, the son of Greek immigrants Andromaque (Fotiadou) and Theoharis Ioannides Efstration.

He graduated from Reading High School in 1946 and has never forgotten the community where he grew up.

“Last week he could still sing all four of Reading High School’s alma mater stanzas from memory,” said Michael Gordon. “He always considered himself a native of Reading. People would come and say, ‘You’re from California’ (and he’d say) ‘Oh no, I’m from Reading.’ “

“He loved his hometown,” added Patricia. “He came back here right after winning his Emmy for ‘Room 222’. But then he was called back to California. He always liked to come home. He was a very family person. He loved his children, his siblings, his parents.

Constantine began his acting career on the New York stages in the 1950s before landing roles in many well-known television shows leading up to his big break with “Room 222,” an ABC comedy drama set in a fictional film, racially diverse high school from Los Angeles.

The well-known shows Constantine appeared on prior to “Room 222” included “My Favorite Martian”, “The Twilight Zone”, “Bonanza”, “Hogan’s Heroes”, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Fugitive”.

“He was a great character actor, so when someone needed a character actor, they turned to him,” said George Hatza, retiree. Reading eagle entertainment editor. As a journalist, Hatza knew Constantine professionally and he knew the actor personally from having frequented the SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Reading together. “He was on TV in the ’50s:’ Perry Mason ‘shows like that. He did it all.

Hatza said it was Constantine’s upbringing that made him so adaptable.

“The point is, he fit into all of these roles because he really was the quintessential ordinary man,” Hatza said. “They were immigrants. They came here, and her parents spoke Greek at home. His mother spoke broken English. She was very intelligent and very kind. The whole family, just kind, generous, gentle people. And that was the American dream. You bring your family to America and your son grows up to be a movie star, a TV star, an actor that everyone knows.

It was Constantine’s role in “Room 222” that made him easily recognizable by many Americans. Hatza said that while the show incorporated humor, Constantine mostly played her role directly.

“He was great in this role,” Hatza said. “It was considered a comedy series, but he didn’t play it for a laugh. He was a principal and he played it like a real principal would be. It wasn’t a joke. He’s the kind of guy he was. He had respect for the worker, and it showed in his work.

After “Room 222” Constantine stayed busy, landing television roles on shows such as “Quincy, ME”, “The Love Boat”, “Remington Steele”, “MacGyver” and “Murder, She Wrote”, to name a few, as well as over a dozen films, before her acclaimed role in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” an indie romantic comedy about a middle-class Greek-American woman who falls in love. of the white Anglo-Saxon Protestant upper middle class.

“It was like having a second career with ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding.’ It was like, ‘Oh yeah, Michael Constantine. I remember him,’ Hatza said with a laugh.

Only in this case, unlike “Room 222”, Constantine cut his comedic chops, big time.

“He was hilarious, really hilarious,” Hatza said. “This whole Windex thing (the window cleaner was his character’s magic elixir for everything) was just a wonderful gag on sight. He really captured the whole Greco-American history of conserving your heritage. Their house in this movie was a satire of what people thought of American Greeks. Everything was white and blue, which are the colors of the Greek flag. Everything was absurdly Greek. He had that moan that only Greeks can make.

“I think he was good enough for an Oscar nomination. I was a little surprised that he didn’t have one for a supporting actor.

Constantine reprized her role in the television series “My Big Fat Greek Life” and in the 2016 film, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2”, the last major role in her long and distinguished career.

Through it all, whenever he was in Reading he was a fixture in local cafes, where he would read, write screenplays, and engage with fans who might recognize him.

“He was talking to anyone, chatting to anyone,” said Michael Gordon.

Constantine’s sister, Patricia, said he loved hanging out at the old Borders, Barnes & Noble store and the old Take 2 Bagels in Wyomissing.

“What was so interesting was that he would be in Borders or wherever he worked and wrote, and people wouldn’t bother him,” Hatza said. “They would go upstairs, shake his hand and walk away. It wasn’t like people were all over him. People gave him his space, and he returned them courteously when they were courteous to him. He was a good guy. A really good guy.

“When you were with him at an event, there was no feeling that he was more than anyone. He never looked like that. He was just another person invited to this picnic, or whatever. He would just sit there and tell everyone about the good old days. That’s just how he was.

Charles J. Adams III, retired WEEU radio personality and Reading eagle correspondent, remembers seeing Constantine about a month ago in a local restaurant.

“It’s funny,” Adams said, “because friends of ours from Chester County were going to have dinner with us, and as we were going out that car pulled over and this guy said, ‘Charlie Adams? And I said, ‘Yes.’ He recognized me, whoever it was. And I looked and I said, ‘My God, it’s Michael Constantine.’

“We started discussing a job we did in the past and my friend said, ‘He recognizes you, but you haven’t recognized him? It’s pretty funny.

“But he was that kind of guy. He was so humble.

Adams said he interviewed Constantine for his radio show when “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” came out and they really hit it off. They then worked together on the locally produced 2010 film “Location! Location! ”And Constantine asked him to come with him to the premiere, so they walked the red carpet together.

“She was such a nice, self-effacing person,” Adams said. “This is tragic news, but what a life well lived.”

Patricia Gordon described her brother as a loving and generous person.

“(He was) the most generous person you would want to meet,” she said. “The world is a better place because of him really, really.”