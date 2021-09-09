Rams embrace Hollywood, but need a Super Bowl to headline – Los Angeles Rams blog

INGLEWOOD, Calif .– In the bowels of SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay strutted through the tunnel as a camera paced to capture every move and a meticulous eye examined every step.

“Well done,” Oscar-winning cinematographer Wally Pfister said as he stepped out of a director’s chair. “And cut.”

On the eve of training camp, Pfister – whose filmography includes “The Dark Knight,” “Moneyball” and “Inception” – led McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and several others. players through a toll-free shoot. which will produce a 90-second hype movie to play on the Infinity Screen before Rams games.

“It’s very Hollywood,” said McVay, as he stood on a lot overtaken by a wardrobe truck, trailers, camera carts, video monitors, crew members and extras. “Everything is first class and now we have to make our football look like this.”

In the shadow of Hollywood, McVay, 35, is hoping to direct his own blockbuster this season, which will run for 18 weeks and then beyond, culminating in a Feb. 13 date at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI.

“It’s a motivation,” McVay said of the chance to play in the last game of the season. “Without a doubt.”

When the Rams open Sunday night against the Chicago Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), it will be their sixth season in Los Angeles since returning from a 21-year stint in St. Louis. After a season played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 70,000 fans will be allowed to enter owner Stan Kroenke’s $ 5 billion stadium which opened in 2016.

Kroenke’s masterpiece, paired with the Rams’ opportunity to become the second team in NFL history behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season to win a home Super Bowl, means the season is packed intrigue and star power to excite a growing fan base. Can the Rams put their mark on a city used to cheering on champions, including defending World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers and 16-time NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers?

“It’s time to win one in football here in LA,” said wide receiver Robert Woods, who played for USC and grew up in Carson, 13 miles south of SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles hasn’t seen an NFL championship since the Raiders won Super Bowl XVIII after the 1983 season, and the Rams’ only Los Angeles championship came in 1951.

“It would be cool to play in your own stadium for the Super Bowl,” cornerback Jalen Ramsey said, admitting he felt “a little more” motivation.

In four seasons, McVay made three playoff appearances, two division titles, one NFC championship and one Super Bowl LIII appearance that resulted in an uninspiring 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

After losing to the Green Bay Packers in a playoff division last season, the Rams made a stunning trade that sent quarterback Jared Goff, general manager Les Snead’s top pick of 2016, two picks from first round and a third round pick to the Detroit Lions for Stafford.

After playing 12 seasons in Detroit with three winless playoff appearances, Stafford arrived in Los Angeles with a group of playmakers including Woods and wide receiver Cooper Kupp and knowing that a deep playoff run is expected. .

New front man Matthew Stafford is hoping to have a dynamic prime minister with the Rams. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

However, Stafford said he hasn’t spent much time since imagining himself at SoFi Stadium covered in blue and yellow confetti.

“I can’t just sit there and spend a lot of time dreaming about that stuff,” Stafford said. “It’s always nice to think about it, but the majority of my time is spent trying to make sure I’m ready to go each day.”

The Rams also signed veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who has spent most of the last two seasons on the sidelines with injury but remains determined to be the menacing playmaker the team missed last season. And in a late training camp trade with the Patriots, they added running back Sony Michel to atone for a season-ending injury to Cam Akers.

“Feel as good as you can be participating in this,” McVay said of the team’s progress during training camp.

NFL three-time defensive player of the year Donald and All-Pro cornerback Ramsey return to anchor the league’s highest-ranked defense. But coordinator Brandon Staley left, who left after a season to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nineteen-year NFL coaching veteran Raheem Morris has taken over and will be tasked with repeating the inspiring performances of outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who just had a career-best 10.5 sack season. cornerback Darious Williams, who intercepted four career-best assists in 2020, and safety Jordan Fuller, a sixth-round pick who started last season as a rookie and has now won the captain and signalman title defensive.

“We are definitely confident and think we can fight for our division and if we accomplish that we might have a chance to have a few playoff games at home,” Snead said when asked if he is. was a Super Bowl caliber roster. “At that point it’s heavyweight fights and we’re confident we’ll be ready to step into the ring and play those fourth quarterbacks.”

While McVay is keenly aware of Super Bowl LVI’s location and the possibilities it presents, he was adamant his focus was only on Week 1 and the Bears.

“This is where I focus and this is where our players are,” said McVay. “Now if you ask them and you say, ‘Hey, do you want to play the Super Bowl in your home stadium? I think everyone would say yes. But they know that the way you get there is to be totally and completely present. “

Back at SoFi Stadium, daylight gave way to darkness as McVay continued through the storyboard Pfister’s team imagined and worked to bring to life.

McVay walked through the tunnel. He paced the locker room. And then started to sweat lightly, albeit with the help of a crew member who sprayed him with a light mist, as he threw passes at Fuller, performing warm-ups.

“We try to do it first class and spare nothing, even on the entrance video with our players,” McVay said before leaving overnight. “It’s very LA”





But for this to be a success, it will take an end to the championship.