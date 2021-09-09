Gazette Daily News Podcast, September 9





Be sure to subscribe to The Gazette Daily news podcast, or just tell your Amazon Alexa enabled device to turn on The Gazette Daily News skill “so you can get your daily briefing just by saying Alexa, what are the new ? If you prefer podcasts, you can also find us on iTunes or wherever you find your podcasts. Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced she is committing $ 100 million in federal funding to help overcome the state’s housing shortage. The money is being allocated to Iowa through the American Rescue Plan Act to help states recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The $ 100 million will be in addition to the $ 230 million the Iowa legislature passed earlier this year for housing growth over the next five years. The governor called it one of the country’s most ambitious housing growth plans. She spoke at the HousingIowa conference in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. Reynolds says the housing investment will directly help the Iowa workforce, allowing Iowa residents to live in or near the communities where they work. Cedar Rapids area nonprofits reportedly receive 8% of any casino’s net revenue potentially developed in Linn County, under an agreement announced Wednesday. The Linn County Gaming Association and its longtime partner Peninsula Pacific Entertainment made the announcement in an attempt to rally support for passing the Linn County Gaming Referendum in the Nov. 2 poll. If passed, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment will again seek a license from the state to develop a casino in the area. By pledging the 8% profit, the gaming association said it wanted to give local organizations a boost given the financial challenges faced by the 2020 derecho and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This allowance is more than double the 3% that Iowa law requires casinos to give to nonprofits. Students taking credit courses at the college level in high school are more likely to enroll in post-secondary education after graduation and earn a college diploma or diploma, according to a new report from the Iowa Department of Education released Wednesday. State officials reviewed data following 29,000 2011 graduating high school graduates over an eight-year period. More than 75 percent of the more than 17,000 high school students in the Class of 2011 who earned college credits in high school enrolled in college immediately after graduation, and 59.1 percent of those students did. graduated in eight years. In comparison, just over 50 percent of students who did not earn college credit in high school immediately enrolled in college. Of these, the report found that nearly 33 percent graduated in eight years. Iowa saw a record high number of high school students enrolled in college courses in the 2019-20 academic year, Iowa Department of Education director Ann Lebo said during the publication of the report. The Iowa Department of Public Health has updated some of its COVID-19 data on the state website Wednesday. In Iowa hospitals, there are 578 COVID patients, 79.4% of whom are unvaccinated. In Iowas intensive care units, 88% of 158 COVID patients are also unvaccinated. The state has also reported 30 more deaths since Sunday, for a total of 6,337 deaths from COVID since the start of the pandemic. Today will be sunny, with a maximum near 78 and northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Thursday night will be generally clear, with a low of around 51 and a northerly wind of around 5 mph.

