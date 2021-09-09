



Home Cities Hyderabad Actor Ravi Teja appears before the emergency room in a drug case The names of some Tollywood personalities were released during the questioning of those arrested in connection with the racketeering.

Ravi Teja is one of more than 10 personalities from Tollywood (Telugu film industry), including actors and directors, to be summoned by the ED. (To file) Popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja appeared before the Directorate of Execution (ED) here on Thursday in connection with the ongoing money laundering investigation in a high-end drug racket erupted in the city in 2017. You must register. Sign up to continue reading this story. This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe now to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. Ravi Teja is one of more than 10 personalities from Tollywood (Telugu film industry), including actors and directors, to be summoned by the ED. So far, famous filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, actresses Charmee Kaur and Rakul Preet Singh, actors Nandu and Rana Daggubati have appeared before the central agency. Calvin Mascrenhas, a musician, who was part of the three-member gang arrested by the Telanganas Prohibition and Excise Department on July 2, 2017 for allegedly selling narcotics as part of the racketeering, was also questioned by the ED. The racketeering involved providing high-end drugs such as lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA). Several cases related to drug trafficking have been recorded and more than 20 people have been arrested including an American citizen, who was a former aerospace engineer and had worked with NASA, a Dutch national, a South African national in addition to seven B.Tech degree holders employed with multinational companies here. The names of some Tollywood personalities were released during the questioning of those arrested in connection with the racketeering. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Prohibition and Excise Department, as part of its investigation, also investigated suspected drug links with Tollywood, and then interviewed 11 people related to the Telugu film industry, including actors and directors in addition to the driver of one of the actors. Investigators suspected that movie figures, multinational company employees, school and college students were among the gang’s clients. Racketeers placed orders through Darknet (a restricted online network frequently used in illegal activities) and the drugs were delivered by couriers, including from overseas.

