Columbus will demand masks in indoor public spaces

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Wednesday, September 8 at a press conference that he would issue an executive order requiring all people, regardless of their immunization status, to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

The decree will be practically the same as that issued last year, including previous exemptions and application. Additional details will be released in the coming days, Ginther said.

Along with an executive order from Ginther, legislation will be introduced by Columbus City Council, which will return to the Chambers on Monday, September 13.

You’ve done it before, you can do it again, he said. We need to hide, regroup and reduce the number of infections and hospitalizations. We cannot be discouraged or discouraged.

Columbus public health commissioner Dr Mysheika Roberts said last week alone the number of cases in Columbus rose 37% from the previous week, to around 2,500 cases. There is a 9.6% positivity rate, almost a rate not seen since last November.

She said individuals should be careful to avoid mass gatherings, especially indoors, and social distancing.

Try to stay at least six feet from each other, but if you have that mask we can go down three feet from each other, she said. We need to use all the tools we have in the toolkit to help us tackle this pandemic.

Ginther stressed wearing face masks and immunizations to keep schools and the economy open, and not overwhelm healthcare workers.

At the start of the pandemic, Ginther said, officials were concerned about the number of hospital beds available for the influx of new patients. Now the concern is over the number of available hospital and healthcare workers, who have spent a year and a half on the front lines.

Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief medical officer at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, estimated the number of healthcare workers, at a central Ohio hospital for example, in the hundreds.

He said the number of COVID-19 cases continued to grow rapidly, with cases in central Ohio, south-central Ohio and southeastern Ohio approaching numbers of December 2020.

On August 1, the region welcomed 150 hospital patients with COVID-19. On Monday, September 6, he saw more than 900 patients.

He said one in six patients in the hospital are there because they have COVID-19, up from one in 31 last month. One in four patients in intensive care is a COVID-19 patient, compared to one in 17. And one in three ventilator patients is a COVID-19 patient, compared to one in 10.

The Ohio State University game scheduled for Saturday has prompted questions from reporters, suggesting the game could turn into a high-profile event. Health officials said the university was taking precautions to make the event as safe as possible.

University announcement last month, it would require visitors to all college campuses and medical institutions to wear masks indoors, with unvaccinated people being required to do so outdoors when physical distancing is not possible.

Dr Roberts said more than 15% of new cases last week were in children 11 and under, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Dr Rustin Morse, chief medical officer at Nationwide Childrens Hospital, said 25 children at the hospital test positive for COVID-19, 22 of whom are symptomatic. 10 children are in intensive care and five are on breathing tubes, he said.

He stressed that children should not come to Nationwide just for testing, so as not to overwhelm health workers.

Only 46% of Columbus residents are fully vaccinated, Dr Roberts said. A town Motivation program the pledge of $ 100 for those vaccinated will end this week, but will likely be extended, she said.

For more information on COVID-19 in Ohio, visitcoronavirus.ohio.govor dial 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.