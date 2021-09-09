Entertainment
Columbus will demand masks in indoor public spaces
Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Wednesday, September 8 at a press conference that he would issue an executive order requiring all people, regardless of their immunization status, to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
The decree will be practically the same as that issued last year, including previous exemptions and application. Additional details will be released in the coming days, Ginther said.
Along with an executive order from Ginther, legislation will be introduced by Columbus City Council, which will return to the Chambers on Monday, September 13.
You’ve done it before, you can do it again, he said. We need to hide, regroup and reduce the number of infections and hospitalizations. We cannot be discouraged or discouraged.
Columbus public health commissioner Dr Mysheika Roberts said last week alone the number of cases in Columbus rose 37% from the previous week, to around 2,500 cases. There is a 9.6% positivity rate, almost a rate not seen since last November.
She said individuals should be careful to avoid mass gatherings, especially indoors, and social distancing.
Try to stay at least six feet from each other, but if you have that mask we can go down three feet from each other, she said. We need to use all the tools we have in the toolkit to help us tackle this pandemic.
Ginther stressed wearing face masks and immunizations to keep schools and the economy open, and not overwhelm healthcare workers.
At the start of the pandemic, Ginther said, officials were concerned about the number of hospital beds available for the influx of new patients. Now the concern is over the number of available hospital and healthcare workers, who have spent a year and a half on the front lines.
Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief medical officer at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, estimated the number of healthcare workers, at a central Ohio hospital for example, in the hundreds.
He said the number of COVID-19 cases continued to grow rapidly, with cases in central Ohio, south-central Ohio and southeastern Ohio approaching numbers of December 2020.
On August 1, the region welcomed 150 hospital patients with COVID-19. On Monday, September 6, he saw more than 900 patients.
He said one in six patients in the hospital are there because they have COVID-19, up from one in 31 last month. One in four patients in intensive care is a COVID-19 patient, compared to one in 17. And one in three ventilator patients is a COVID-19 patient, compared to one in 10.
The Ohio State University game scheduled for Saturday has prompted questions from reporters, suggesting the game could turn into a high-profile event. Health officials said the university was taking precautions to make the event as safe as possible.
University announcement last month, it would require visitors to all college campuses and medical institutions to wear masks indoors, with unvaccinated people being required to do so outdoors when physical distancing is not possible.
Dr Roberts said more than 15% of new cases last week were in children 11 and under, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.
Dr Rustin Morse, chief medical officer at Nationwide Childrens Hospital, said 25 children at the hospital test positive for COVID-19, 22 of whom are symptomatic. 10 children are in intensive care and five are on breathing tubes, he said.
He stressed that children should not come to Nationwide just for testing, so as not to overwhelm health workers.
Only 46% of Columbus residents are fully vaccinated, Dr Roberts said. A town Motivation program the pledge of $ 100 for those vaccinated will end this week, but will likely be extended, she said.
For more information on COVID-19 in Ohio, visitcoronavirus.ohio.govor dial 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
|
Sources
2/ http://dailyentertainmentjournalnews.com/columbus-to-require-masks-in-indoor-public-spaces/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]