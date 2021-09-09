Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender welcome their first child together

Surprise! Michael fassbender and Alicia vikander are officially parents!

Vikander revealed in a People interview published on Wednesday that the famous private couple had secretly welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

“I now have a whole new understanding of life in general,” said the “The Danish Girl” actress. “It’s quite beautiful, and it will obviously give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

She continued, adding that she was doing her best to live in the moment as a new mom. “I like finding out about it right now, more than anything,” Vikander said.

Although the couple never publicly addressed Vikander’s pregnancy, rumors circulated online when photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the actress holding a baby during a trip to Ibiza in August.

Fassbender and Vikander started dating in 2014 while filming the drama “The Light Between Oceans”. . “

“We had a boogie,” Vikander said in a USA TODAY interview published in September 2016. “He’s a very good dancer.

“I felt like I couldn’t dance,” protested Fassbender. “I thought I was pretty good, but she was there with a friend of hers, shaking all over the place. I was like, ‘God, I feel like I have two left feet.’ Then I left, defeated. “

The coupletied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Ibiza in October 2017, according toPeopleandAND! New.

The daily mailposted photos around the time of the couple wearing finger rings from their wedding. According to People, director Steve McQueen was the wedding guest.

