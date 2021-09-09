Raavan Leela Trailer: Pratik Gandhi’s Bollywood Debut Challenge Blind Faith, Worthy Successor To Scam 1992





Pratik Gandhi is set to make his Bollywood debut with Raavan Leela. And in case you thought he would be playing the role of Lord Ram in the costumed drama, you’ve landed on the wrong side of the divide. The 1992 Scam actor will be seen as the Demon King, Raavan. The trailer for the film came out on Thursday and hints at a hard-hitting story that challenges the hypocrisy and double standards of the company.

After topping the charts with a spectacular performance as Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992 last year, Pratik Gandhi is back on screen. And for those who had an ounce of doubt about his profession, they will remain mesmerized after seeing the trailer for Raavan Leela. If a trailer can leave such a deep impact, we can only expect the film to start a conversation about how we interpret religion. Raavan Leela is located in the village of Khakhar which is preparing for the annual Ram-Leela. Pratik stars as Raja Ram Joshi, an enthusiastic actor who gets the role of Raavan on stage, but in real life falls in love with the village girl who plays Sita (Aindrita Ray). As the duo get deeply involved in their characters, the lines begin to blur and the two fight blind faith in society. Will Raavan and Sita be a match in real life or succumb to the people around them who are blindfolded by false religious beliefs, unable to tell the difference between real and real? The trailer’s final scene, a candid conversation between Pratik Gandhi and co-actor Ankur Vikal is a scene thief. Pratik asks Ankur why only his Raavan becomes the villain while Ram also insulted and cut the nose of his mythological sister Shurpanakha. Raavan Leela has remarkable music and background score that seems to teleport audiences to the hinterland of Gujarat. The film’s color scheme is also appealing, as are its supporting cast including Ankur Bhatia, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Ankur Vikal, Rajendra Gupta, Gopal Singh, and others. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Raavan Leela hits theaters on October 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/raavan-leela-trailer-pratik-gandhi-bollywood-debut-blind-faith-scam-1992-watch-video-7499235/

