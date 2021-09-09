This weekend at the cinema: Sep 10, 2021 | Culture & Leisure





Smart R, 111 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theater) Horror / thriller. Madison is crippled by shocking visions of gruesome murders, and her torment deepens when she discovers that those daydreams are in fact terrifying realities. With Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson and George Young. Show me the father PG-13, 91 minutes. (Cinema Movies 10) Documentary. Starring a variety of amazing true stories, this gripping film takes audiences of all ages on an inspiring and moving cinematic journey. Offering a new perspective on the roles of fathers in today’s society, the film invites you to think differently about how you view your earthly father and your personal relationship with God. Directed by the Kendrick brothers. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings PG-13, 132 minutes. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theater) Action / adventure. Shang-Chi must face the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the network of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. With Simu Liu, Tony Leung and Awkwafina. fellow R, 91 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theater) Horror. Nowadays, a decade after the destruction of the last of Cabrini’s towers, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an elder exposes Anthony to the real story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as cold water for paintings, he unwittingly opens a door to a complex past that unraveled his own reason and unleashed a terrifying wave of violence. With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris. Paw Patrol: The Movie G, 86 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theater) Action / adventure / animated. When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes mayor of neighboring Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic puppies shift into high gear to meet the challenge head-on. As a puppy grapples with its past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the shrewd Dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, Paw Patrol fight to save the citizens of Adventure City. Voices of Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel. free guy PG-13, 115 minutes. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theater) Action / adventure / comedy. A bank teller called Guy realizes he’s a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon be going offline. With Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery and Taika Waititi. The respect PG-13, 145 min. (Supreme Theater) Theater / music / performing arts. Following Aretha Franklin’s career rise from a child singing in her father’s church choir to her international stardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of music icons’ journey to find her voice. With Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker and Marlon Wayans. Don’t breathe 2 R, 99 min. (Supreme Theater) Horror / suspense / thriller. The sequel takes place in the years following the first deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in calm solace until his past sins catch up with him. With Stephen Lang and Stéphanie Arcila. Jungle cruise PG-13, 127 min. (Meadowview Theater) Action / adventure / comedy / fantasy. This new live-action Disney movie is a thrilling descent into the Amazon with crazed skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists the dubious services of Franks to guide her downstream on the dilapidated but charming boat of La Quilahis. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities and the power to change the future of medicine. Pushed together on this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, all hidden within the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the Lost Tree unfold, the stakes are even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate and humanity are on the line. With Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

