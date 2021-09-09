15 beautiful and best female singers in Bollywood

Gone are the days when Bollywood singers were far from the limelight, and no one knew their looks or style in real life. Today’s modern squad of singers are ready to ignite the stage not only with their melodious vocals but also with the punch of their glamor.

Here we bring you the list of the most gorgeous and vivid Bollywood singers who are all the rage in the world with their beauty and voice.

There are a number of Bollywood singers known for their vocals, but we list them here who always give actresses stiff competition in terms of looks and style, some of them feature in singles (music videos), few appear on television and in movies.

1-Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan made her singer debut in the film Shastra at the age of 12. She is renowned for her melodious voice and elegant appearance. This queen of versatility amazes fans with her lively appeal wherever she performs. Hordes of people come to her concerts and shows to take a peek at this ravishing beauty.

2- Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal is also known as the nightingale of the film industry because of her ultra-soft voice. She has won several national awards for her singing talent. The people gush here with simple beauty and traditional style. Sunn Raha Hai, Deewani Mastani, Dola Re Dola, Nagada Sang Dhol, Chikni Chameli are some of his best songs.

3- Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is a jubilant singer with a unique voice that touches the chords of listeners. She was a discovery of the Indian Idol show where she participated in 2006. She sang various touching songs like Akhiyaan, Kala Chasma, Chitta Kukkad, Dekhega Raja Trailer, Pyaar Te Jaguar, etc. Besides being a singing sensation, she is also the queen of Bollywood glamor.

4- Anushka Manchanda

Versatile Indian singer Anushka Manchanda is also a well-known model. She is one of the fittest singers in Bollywood with a very lively personality. Bezubaan Phir Se, Allah Duhai, Dance Basanti are the most popular songs from Anushka. The magic of her glamorous personality is also clearly reflected in her songs.

5- Shalmali Kholgade

Shalmali Kholgade is highly regarded for her song Pareshaan from Ishaqzaade (2012) for which she won the Filmfare Award as best reading singer. She also sang in other languages ​​such as Marathi, Tamil and Bengali. Shalmali is known for her charismatic personality and elegant looks that make her the person who turns heads for any occasion.

6- Shweta Pandit

Shweta Pandit has been active since 1999 and has sung several hits in Bollywood and Tollywood. The popular playback singer is also a songwriter. Pairo Mein Bandhan Hai, Chalte Chalte, Aankhein Khuli hon ya hon band are popular songs she sings. She is known for her elegant personality and hot looks.

7- Palak Muchhal

The young and talented Palak Muchhal has gained great fame all over India. She got the breakthrough in vocals in the Little Stars competition. The singer gained recognition for her social work and was listed in the Guinness Book for saving the lives of 1,333 children with heart disease. Her curly hair, sleek look and fair complexion make her the glamor queen of the Bollywood singing team.

8- Neha Bhasin

With a charismatic appearance and a fiery personality, Neha Bhasin reigns in the hearts of millions of people. She has sung songs in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Punjabi and has made a unique identity for herself through songs like Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Kuch Khaas Hai from Fashion.

9- Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan gained popularity with her debut song “Ishq Wala Love” from Student of the Year (2012). The singer not only has a melodious voice but also a very beautiful appearance. She has a large number of fans who never fail to appreciate her splendid style.

10- Monali Thakur

Monali Thakur is another glamorous icon in the Bollywood singing industry. Her petite figure and attractive look made her the queen of hearts. This national award winner began her career in 2006 and has gained great notoriety. Sawar Loon, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage are Monali’s most popular songs.

11- Kanika Kapoor

With ultra fair skin, unique style, gray eyes and silky smooth hair, Kanika never fails to impress her fans with her look. She gained popularity thanks to her song Babydoll for which she received awards from Filmfare, IIFA and others. She started her career in 2012 through Jugni Ji who was also very popular. She has a large number of fans and her glamor is manifested even in her singing sphere.

12- Jonita Gandhi

Indian singer Jonita Gandhi sings songs in Hindi, Tamil and Punjabi. She was already famous before entering Bollywood. She rose to fame thanks to the Youtube channel, made her Bollywood debut thanks to the title song of Chennai Express (2013) and her melodious voice made her a star overnight. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s “The Breakup Song” has won him several awards and nominations.

13- Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra has turned 45 but still looks so beautiful and fit, she is the wife of the great musician Ram Sampath but well known by her own identity as a successful playback singer. Fukrey’s song ‘Ambarsariy’ (2014) has won him several awards and nominations.

14- Shirley Faithful

Shirley Setia is originally from Daman but grew up in Auckland but won hearts singing in her own country. After singing several songs in Bollywood, she also plays an important role in the upcoming film Nikamma. Without a doubt, she not only has a beautiful voice, but also a beauty that can conquer the big screen.

15- Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali is one of the youngest stars in the Indian singing industry, and her cuteness and beauty are more discussed than Bollywood actresses. In a short time and at a young age, she made several Bollywood singles and songs, including Psycho Saiyaan (Saaho), Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan) and others.

These are the 11 hottest female singers in Bollywood that will leave you in awe of their melodious vocals as well as their beauty. Leave your comments regarding your favorite.