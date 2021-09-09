Lorde re-recorded five songs from ‘Solar Power’ in Mori language | Entertainment





Lorde’s sunny and contemplative new album, “Solar Power”, celebrates natural wonders and the singer’s beloved New Zealand. This idea of ​​nature’s restorative power, however, is one that the album shares with the indigenous Mori people of their homeland. Singer Kiwi has re-recorded five songs from “Solar Power”, including the title song and single “Stoned at the Nail Salon”, in te reo Mori, the native New Zealand language (or, as the country is known in te reo Mori, Aotearoa). In an interview with a New Zealand pop culture outlet the spin-offLorde said he realized that his album’s focus on “the spiritual power of the natural world” was synonymous with Mori’s idea of ​​”kaitiakitanga”, the idea of ​​protecting and managing the earth. The new EP, titled “Te Ao Mrama”, which means “world of light”, was overseen by a team of te reo Mori experts including singer Hinewehi Mohi and academic Tmoti Kretu, who helped Lorde translate her songs. The translations are not accurate and were not meant to be. Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor, told the Spinoff she explained the meaning of her lyrics line by line to her translators, who “would then take the translations to a more metaphorical place” than an exact translation. would not. Lorde, who is white, said she expected criticism for her new EP and admitted that it was “really hard” for her to sing songs in te reo Mori, a language she didn’t speak. not fluent, while many native New Zealanders do not know the language after decades of oppression of the Mori people and the Mori language. “I’m a little overwhelmed, and I’m the first to admit it, and I’m open to any response to that,” she told the Spinoff. “What would have been worse was having been too scared to do it… It is sadder and more frightening to me than being attributed to some kind of white savior complex.” There are five songs in total on the EP, the cover of which is a recoloured work by the late artist Mori Rei Hamon. Proceeds from the album will go to two New Zealand charities: Forest and Bird, a conservation organization, and Te Hua Kawariki Charitable Trust, which helps operate an attraction intended to educate New Zealanders about Mori’s history. . The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Not all foods use the same amount of carbon dioxide in their production. Here, Shelf Engine examines foods with the highest and lowest carbon footprints. Click for more information.

