The fall of the network brings the ‘new’ and very familiar | Culture & Leisure

Nothing quite heralds the arrival of Fall TV similar to the NFL season opener (7:20 p.m., NBC). The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in the most watched show on television.

Another sign of autumn, the CBS Fall Preview (8 p.m.) features new shows from the networks. Technically, both. Ghosts, which premieres on October 7, is about a young married couple who leave New York City to settle in a large estate, only to find that it is filled with the spirits of former inhabitants that only the woman, Samantha (Rose McIver), can see. So, 21 years after the start of the 21st century, CBS essentially reimagined Topper, a TV comedy that ran from 1953 to 1955, itself based on a 1937 film and its sequels.

The other new fall offering from CBS is The Activist, a reality contest with a focus on global citizenship. It will premiere on October 22.

Otherwise, look for reboots of older series, including CSI: Vegas. Wasn’t that where the original took place? There’s FBI: International and NCIS: Hawaii too. Between the FBI, CSI, NCIS, SEALs and SWAT, its acronyms galore on CBS.

How to present a series on a criminal family? Kin, the Irish drama now airing its first three episodes on AMC +, kicks off with a bit of a party. It only looks like a wake. It’s a party for a prodigal son who comes home from prison. Moms not too sure to entertain. Is that why she’s locked in the bathroom snorting white powder? Who gave her the black eye she sports?

Compare that to Goodfellas, where the glamor of a mundane background is seen through the wide eyes of a kid who always wanted to be a gangster, or The Godfather, who so skillfully introduces family at a wedding. In a world of entertainment filled with choice, petty drug dealers aren’t necessarily the first characters you turn to, especially when they’re first encountered under grim circumstances. Kin is very similar to Dark, violent, and quite charmless Gangs of London.

But some might turn to Kin for the cast alone. Look for Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) as Frank Kinsella, the fragile patriarch of a family that is ousted by a more powerful clan. Ciaran Hinds (Game of Thrones) is Eamon Cunningham, the gruff rival who tells Frank to go with the program, knowing full well that he won’t. Kin also stars Charlie Cox, who played a former IRA member in Boardwalk Empire.

Sundance presents True Crime Story (9 p.m., TV-14). The first, It Couldnt Happen Here, focuses on a murder that rocked a small town in Georgia, a place with a tight community and very limited police resources.

The crime scene is as mundane as they come from the parking lot of a Taco Bell where the night manager was shot in cold blood as she was on her way to drop off the day’s receipts. Eyewitnesses point to a local troublemaker as a suspect and appear to have died properly when he is seen driving the victim’s bloodstained car. But not all first impressions are correct.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A couple’s dream wedding is derailed by the groom’s cancer diagnosis in the tearful 2020 All My Life (7:15 p.m., HBO).

The Elephants Pay Attention to Their Manners on When the Wilderness Calls with Helen Mirren (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

I’m not usually a fan of supernatural crap, but Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 (9:00 p.m. PT) needs to set a new standard for bad taste.

WORSHIP CHOICE

A ballet dancer (Fred Astaire) and a showgirl (Ginger Rogers) arrange to get married for publicity purposes, to fall in love in the 1937 musical Shall We Dance (9:15 p.m., TCM, TV-G), co- starring enduring character actor Edward Everett Horton, whose voice later hosted The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends.

SERIES NOTES

Julie Chen hosts Big Brother (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Four candidates prepare three dishes on MasterChef (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) … Holey Moley (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). .. An orphan looks for answers on Coroner (7 pm, CW, TV-PG) … On two portions of Call Me Kat (Fox, r, TV-14): a free trip (8 pm); Sheila Needs Company (8:30 p.m.) … Eerie Omens on The Outpost (8:00 p.m., CW, TV-14) … Holiday Bible School on Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … A client ignores advice on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) … The Hustler (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE AT NIGHT

Sarah Paulson and Kacey Musgraves are booked on The Tonight Show (10:35 p.m., CBS) … Jimmy Fallon hosts John Cena and J Balvin at The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … Amanda Peet and Paula Pell go on Late Night With Seth Meyers (12:08 p.m., NBC).