Bollywood Movies Get “Honest Headlines” From Eccentric Shershaah to Aankhen Turning “Money Heist”
Twitter can sometimes become a strange place for citizens to imagine things that can divide you. From some serious trends to the funniest and in the latest edition, Twitter citizens are renaming popular Bollywood movie names with honest titles.
The latest trend called Honest movie title has Twitterati laughing. Using the trend, users share two movie posters, one with the original title while the other with an honest title.
Many Twitter users have let their wildest and wildest imaginations run wild to come up with truthful movie titles that tickle the ribs. Check out some of the most hilarious tweets from the Honest Movie Title trend.
Here one user thought changing the name of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Rampal would make sense, but honestly you can’t ignore the poster now.
Movie: Honest Movie Title: pic.twitter.com/flhLq1cgUc
– Dhaval Balai (@DhavalBalai) September 8, 2021
In another poster, a Twitter user put a hilarious twist on Sidharth Malhotras’ latest take on Shershaah.
Movie Title Honest Movie pic.twitter.com/O0y4CA1fHp
– Divya j (@ Secret_shadow10) September 7, 2021
Looks like people like to change the movie names of Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, as the two actors are the majority of users’ choice.
Movie Title Honest pic.twitter.com/ujcJS7LbQM
– Suyash (@iam___smg) September 8, 2021
Honest Movie Movie Title pic.twitter.com/asgW4tLDdU
– Spder || finished? … never (@Pagal_Bandar_) September 8, 2021
Honest Movie Movie Title pic.twitter.com/G3KgfVnIXJ
– q_ || o (@trolls_praks) September 8, 2021
Movie title. Honest title pic.twitter.com/rK2Qm5L8MP
– (@Mme_Swarley) September 7, 2021
Movie Movie Title Honest pic.twitter.com/7b4uIYGgCA
– Na.samajh (@itsjust_shivam) September 7, 2021
Perhaps the most honest poster is that of Bahubali, star of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.
Movie Title Honest Movie pic.twitter.com/YeW5JUFRYS
– Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) September 7, 2021
After Aankhen, another user imagined the Indian version of Money Heist and this star Emraan Hashmi perfectly sums up what you can expect when watching this movie.
Movie Movie Title Honest pic.twitter.com/h2iXNJHt84
– (@Minniiiiieeee) September 7, 2021
After Akshay and Aamir, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is yet another top choice for Twitter users.
Honest Movie Movie Title pic.twitter.com/SUO7PjAvB3
– shruti (@JustShruting) September 7, 2021
Honest Movie Movie Title pic.twitter.com/z4yjaFTG1K
– Bhumi (@bhumii_jain) September 7, 2021
Here are some more hilarious movie titles for your entertainment:
Movie Title Movie Title Honest
Gunday Do langoor ek angoor pic.twitter.com/mNaqYQTlDB
– The Writer Meme (@spoilcasm) September 7, 2021
Movie Title vs Honest Movie Title pic.twitter.com/b6KIggrJcU
– Sanzzz (@that_memer_girl) September 7, 2021
Movie: Honest Movie Title: pic.twitter.com/n3eOHzv9S3
– Dhaval Balai (@DhavalBalai) September 8, 2021
Honest Movie
Movie title pic.twitter.com/feD2HdG87w
– #WearMask (@oii_ammy) September 8, 2021
Well, if you’re a regular Twitter user, you probably see the most hysterical memes and tweets. As we said earlier, sometimes the microblogging site can become an entertaining platform where users express themselves thoroughly. With such comical yet heartwarming tendencies, there are some people out there to stamp out your midweek blues.
