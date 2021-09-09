Bollywood video analysis of Uff Teri Ada from Karthik calling Karthik





I always thought of Karthik calling Karthik as one of the most progressive but much underrated films of the 2000s. The script, the casting, the directing all have unparalleled energy. While the film didn’t necessarily resonate with Indian audiences, the song Uff Teri Ada did. Composed by the successful Bollywood trio, Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy bring magic to our ears with this track. It’s hip, it’s eye-catching, and it definitely gets stuck in your head. I still believe this video has one of the best edits produced in Hindi cinema. Here are some good reasons why! Credit: YouTube / T-Series The staging dialogue Karthik (Farhan) and Shonali (Deepika) are in a club. Karthik shyly asks him, Pepsi, orange juice? Shonali is clearly amused. She responds, Jus chalega, but usko dilute karne ke liye itna sa the vodkathe film wins 2,000 points right away for me. Hindi movies very rarely show us confident, independent women who are shameless drinkers. She is the one who is open, Karthik, on the other hand, is shy and scared. I loved the role reversal here.

Credit: Excel Entertainment 2. The first cut Right after that, there’s a quick hyperlapse of the club where they specifically show all of their different cliques. Exotic dancers who disturb you, are already hooking up to the usual bar-benchers, the camera pans over all the likely groups you would encounter in a nightclub. I love that they do this exercise in the video to create some authenticity. Additionally, they show both Karthik and Shonali at a table standing with drinks, their belongings and food. It creates another layer of reality. Most of the other images of songs with a similar club environment show the protagonists dancing without worrying about their own business or being hungry when it has been. already happened IRL? 3. Shameless Dance Shonalis First of all, Deepika with her bangs and layered hair in this song is so incredibly hot and cute at the same time, it’s wild.

Credit: Excel Entertainment Second, the video shows some friends pulling Shonali on the dance floor. She tries to grab Karthik but he refuses and looks aside. Shonali gives up but she still dances solo, bindaas. She is carefree, smiling and clearly enjoying her time. Why don’t Hindi movies show women having fun more often? 4. CONSENT He’s a big, big. Karthik is shown to be reserved, someone who doesn’t take sneaky, non-consensual risks with women (unlike most other mainstream Hindi films). Shonali takes him to the dance floor, runs his hand over his face for a few seconds to make him realize his intention, then puts his hand on her waist. It’s a very powerful scene for me because I think that little gesture says a lot about how consent should be portrayed on the big screen. They could have easily omitted it, but keeping it shows the kind of normalization we crave.

Credit: Excel Entertainment 5. Enter the club Shonali finds her way to the exotic dancers, rides next to them, and copies the crochet step we love now. She doesn’t know the steps and actually does the Kajra Re step instead. Did I mention verisimilitude is at its height in this song? I love that they don’t show everyone at the club joining in and simultaneously giving a choreographed performance. Like, share and comment if you think the same because I know you do! Main image credit: Excel Entertainment

