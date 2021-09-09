“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” actor Michael Constantine has died at the age of 94

READ, Pennsylvania Actor Michael Constantine, who played the character of the father in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, has died aged 94, according to multiple reports.

Constantines agent said Variety and CNN that the man died last week of natural causes.

Family members told the Reading eagle that Constantine died on August 31 at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his loved ones. He has reportedly been ill for several years, but the nature of his illness has not been disclosed.

Constantine is best known for his role as Costas Gus Portokalos, the Windex-obsessed father of Nia Vardaloss Fotoula Toula Portokalos, in the 2002 romantic comedy about a Greek family. The film was a hit that was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Constantine also appeared in the sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

Vardalos paid tribute to his onscreen father in a tweet on Wednesday.

Michael Constantine, the father of our distribution family, a gift in writing and always a friend. Acting with him came with a surge of love and pleasure. I will cherish this man who brought Gus to life. He made us laugh so much and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael, wrote the actress and screenwriter.

Along with this role, some may recognize Constantine for his role as a high school principal in the ABC comedy-drama Room 222, which aired in the late 1960s and early 1970s.