Michael Constantine, actor known for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”, has died at the age of 94





(Reuters) – Michael Constantine, the American actor who has found countless uses for Windex as a patriarchal restaurant owner in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films, has died at the age of 94, his hometown newspaper reported . Constantine, who won an Emmy Award as a principal in the 1970s television series Room 222, died peacefully on August 31 of natural causes at his home in Reading, Pa., Along with family members in his side, the Reading Eagle reported on Wednesday. His death was confirmed by his brother-in-law, Michael Gordon, the Eagle said. Constantine, a burly, bald artist, appeared in more than 30 films, dozens of television shows and on the Broadway stage during a career that stretched back to the 1950s. But he will be best remembered as named after Kostas Gus Portokalos, the old-fashioned, loving and fiercely proud Greek father of the bride in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. The 2002 surprise romantic comedy – in which Constantine married household cleaner Windex as a cure for all ailments – grossed over $ 241 million at the U.S. box office and was followed by a 2016 sequel and the series. My Big Fat short-lived television in 2003. Greek Life. The film also brought the Greco-American actor, then around 70, to new fame. I’m actually sick of Windex, he told Hellenic News of America in 2017. Hundreds of bottles must have been sent to me, and then there were all these people asking me. to dedicate their Windex bottles. Constantine initially turned down the role but changed her mind after salary negotiations with the producer. He said he was also concerned about how the Greeks would be portrayed in the film. I was more worried that they would do nothing to insult the Greeks. To embarrass us. To make us look stupid or bad. Obviously, they didn’t tell The National Herald newspaper in 2016. MASTER CHARACTER ACTOR Constantine was familiar to generations of viewers and appeared in a variety of roles on classic shows such as the westerns Bonanza and Gunsmoke, the crime and court dramas Perry Mason and Law and Order, and the comedies The Love Boat and The Dick Van Dyke. Show. He landed an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in 1970 as High School Principal Seymour Kaufman in the TV drama Room 222 which ran from 1969 to 1974. The versatile actor followed that success by playing night court magistrate Matthew J. Sirota on the 1976 sitcom Sirotas Court. Constantine, the son of Greek immigrant parents, was born on May 22, 1927. He grew up in Reading in southeastern Pennsylvania, where his mother, the disciplinarian of the family, encouraged him to participate in plays. at school. After completing his studies, he held various jobs before moving to New York to study theater. Her first Broadway role was in the set of the 1955 play Inherit the Wind with actor Paul Muni. Four years later, he made his film debut as a convict in the thriller The Last Mile with Mickey Rooney. He also starred in The Hustler (1961) with Paul Newman and Jackie Gleason, opposite Steve McQueen in the period film The Reivers (1969) and as a judge in the 1996 legal drama The Juror (1996). Constantine was married and divorced twice and had two children: the poet and teacher Brendan Constantine and the writer, actress and filmmaker Thea Constantine. Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Additional reports by Peter Szekely; Editing by Diane Craft

