Chlo Zhao and Denis Villeneuve set Hollywood’s new agenda

How does it feel to go to the movies now? The days of theater staples, with popcorn and soda the size of your head, are not entirely over, but rather a question mark. The pandemic has turned the model of movie releases upside down, and streaming new movies straight to living rooms looks like a development that shouldn’t go away.

Maybe no two directors are better placed to tackle the question of “What next?” »As Chloé Zhao and Denis Villeneuve. Zhao, who made history at this year’s Oscars by winning the Best Director award for Nomadic country, took over Marvel’s latest opus, Eternals, released in early November. The reinvention of Villeneuve Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is one of the most high-profile projects to finally emerge from the pandemic and will be in theaters and streaming on October 22.

For this conversation, Zhao called from his Prius in a parking lot outside his dentist’s office in Santa Barbara, California; Villeneuve from his home in Montreal. Their deep admiration for each other’s work was immediately apparent as the couple engaged in a high-profile conversation that spanned the creative process, Star wars, and why it’s so vital that we keep going to the movies (when it’s safe to do so).

Chloe Zhao. JOSHUA JAMES RICHARDS

DENIS VILLENEUVE: I am your biggest fan. I think it’s great that Marvel approached you because you are the aesthetically opposite radical. When I saw The horseman for the first time, I was blown away. I wrote you a note, an artistic love letter. What touched me was your crazy ability to be able to approach life. Life is so afraid of the camera. When I saw The horseman, I cried because I was like, “She did it. She was able to go to this area that I thought was impossible. I wonder how you can invite life into a Marvel movie.

CHLOÉ ZHAO: Isn’t there a feeling that keeps you going? This wonderful and complicated life that we live as human beings, the desire to capture it and walk through it and present it in a way that it can speak the truth through poetry?

DV: Awkwardly, I try to recreate life by bringing chaos in front of the camera. But with you, I feel like you have complete control over what goes on in front of the camera.

CZ: I think I am doing the opposite. On set it’s very chaotic, and then we try to find it in the edit, trying to figure out how we can contain it. I watch your movies and think, How? ‘Or’ What?! The profession that hides behind your films, it comes with a strong and singular vision.

DV: I think what you bring to the cinema is vital, and it’s like the oxygen that was needed in the theater.

CZ: Oh my God. OK, well, I would like to apply for a job on your set to be your assistant. You know when I went pitching Eternals, I had pictures of your films as references. I am naturally drawn to filmmakers who have a very strong hand in building the world. When I watch your films, even if they are of different genres, Hitman To Arrival To Prisoners then Blade Runner 2049, you have succeeded in building worlds so visceral that I can feel and almost touch. Can you talk about having IMAX in mind when you shot Dune?

DV: I will start from a cliché, it is that the cinema is what comes closest to the dreamlike experience. It can be so, so immersive. I think IMAX is 10,000 times more immersive than 3D. For me, 3D is a filter between me and the film. It’s a bit of a gimmick, frankly. But with IMAX, the framework no longer exists. You just fall into the picture. Blade runner 2049 was the first movie I made in IMAX format. And what I didn’t expect is that it increases the intimacy with the character. I used to think IMAX was more about reach, but no, it’s about immersion and privacy. When I decided to do Dune, my first decision with cinematographer Greig Fraser was to switch entirely to IMAX.

CZ: The future of cinema, the future of the theater experience, it’s very interesting to put this money on IMAX.

Christophe sherman Christophe sherman

DV: Ultimately, for me, the big screen is part of the language. I’m not saying movies made for streaming aren’t cinema, but the full cinematic experience is meant to be seen on the biggest screen possible. I’m starting to think I’d like to create a group of siblings who will swear with their blood to go full IMAX and impose a window of time so that the movie can live on the big screen only first. And not just the big Hollywood movies, but the documentaries or the writers and the whole spectrum of cinema.

CZ: Give me the knife and the pen and I’ll sign it. To dream, you have to be in a dark cave, as if you were going back to the time when you were around the campfire. You need to be in a space where you are not distracted by everything around you. There are very few places where we have to turn off our cell phones. We do not have much control over the information they provide to us. The cinema is one of the few places where there are rules. I am forced to access a side of me, a rhythm in my body, which seems more human to me.

DV: I am always moved when I am in a theater with strangers and the curtain opens. There is something about this deep feeling of being together that is the very basis of the human experience. I’m afraid of the tribalization of cultural bubbles that don’t communicate with each other, like the Hulu people, the Apple people. I’m afraid that we behave more and more like computers, like extensions of algorithms.

CZ: And there is the way cinema is linked to commerce now. A studio manager told me there was a time when studio heads got together to talk about the longevity of our industry, how we are raising the next generation of storytellers and preserving film culture. This conversation is no longer taking place because they are now part of larger companies that were not formed by the desire to tell stories. And it comes down to people who are just trying to keep their jobs.

DV: I feel like [the distribution process] belongs to Wall Street now and these people don’t care about the movies. It is our responsibility to have a stronger voice in this process.

JOSHUA JAMES RICHARDS JOSHUA JAMES RICHARDS

CZ: We often focus on making the movie, and we don’t think beyond that. Filmmakers need to get more involved or even just be informed and transparent about how our films are going in the world. We have spent years raising these movie babies. I felt lucky to have been able to be very involved with Nomadic country and now I hope with Eternals. I feel like I need to be part of this process or I don’t know if I have the courage to keep making films.

DV: I remember films would stay in theaters for months when I was a young filmmaker. I understand that will not happen again. I am not nostalgic. It’s not that I want to go back but just that we have to find a certain balance. It’s going to kill the notion of that community experience.

CZ: You know this problem is with icons. One of the reasons I’m so drawn to your films is that I think you create iconography.

Denis Villeneuve. Christophe sherman

DV: But you took the Marlboro Man and transformed him! You brought the Marlboro man into the 21st century. I mean, it’s crazy what you did with the cowboy icon.

CZ: I remember choosing costumes for Fern [in Nomadland] and thinking she’s not going to change her outfit. She’s going to wear this jacket. As with the outline of Darth Vader, you know that right away.

DV: I didn’t know you were a Star wars fan. It’s interesting.

CZ: Yes, Star wars is a big one for me. I felt something similar with Dune. It just inspired awe! It made me sit there and go, Wow … I love being alive in this world!

DV: The Empire Strikes Back was probably one of the most impressive cinematic experiences of my life. I saw the first Star wars in 10 years. I was the target audience. Wait for The Empire Strikes Back was the greatest expectation of my life. I rode something like 20 miles on a bicycle to see the movie in a cinema. The owner let us watch two or three times in a row. I remember the shock of that movie. I never talk about it Star wars. I want to sound like an intellectual director, but I’m not. The truth is, I am a huge fan.

CZ: Yay! Please note this! It makes sense because you are telling amazingly bold and innovative stories. There are Star wars in your blood! Your films take us to a world and inspire awe. It’s hard to do nowadays.

This article originally appeared in the September 2021 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, available on newsstands today.

