My Big Fat Greek Wedding actor Michael Constantine has died aged 94





(AP) – Michael Constantine, an Emmy-winning character actor who achieved worldwide fame playing the father of the bride Windex in the 2002 film My Big Fat Greek Wedding, has passed away. He was 94 years old. Constantine died on Aug.31 at his home in Reading, Pa. Of natural causes, his family said. The news was confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday by his agent, Julia Buchwald. Constantine has made appearances on TV shows such as My Favorite Martian, The Twilight Zone, Bonanza, Hogans Heroes, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Fugitive, Quincy, ME, The Love Boat, Remington Steele, MacGyver and Murder, She Wrote. His big breakthrough came as a principal in Room 222, an ABC comedy-drama set in a racially diverse Los Angeles high school, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a supporting role in 1970. But he became best known for his work in the indie comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which centers on a middle-class Greek-American woman who falls in love with an upper-middle-class white Anglo-Saxon Protestant. Constantine reprized her role in the My Big Fat Greek Life television series and in the 2016 film, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. My Big Fat Greek Wedding became the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time with a national gross of $ 241.4 million. It was based on the solo play by screenwriter Nia Vardalos and produced by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson for just $ 5 million. Constantine first auditioned for the role of Gus and told The Hollywood Reporter he was eager to read Vardalos’ script, wary of how he might portray the Greco-American experience. I was worried that someone would write something in Greek. Was this going to be nonsense or was it something from someone who really knows the Greeks? So I read the script and said: Yes, this person obviously knows the Greeks, he said. Vardalos paid homage to Constantine on Twitter, writing: Taking action with him came with a wave of love and pleasure. I will cherish this man who brought Gus to life. He made us laugh so much and deserves a rest now. Constantine was the son of Greek immigrants. He started his career on stage and was on Broadway in the late 1950s and early 1960s in shows such as Arturo Ui, The Miracle Worker, and Inherit the Wind. He made his big screen debut alongside Mickey Rooney in The Last Mile and has had roles in The Hustler, Dont Drink the Water, Prancer, The Reivers, My Life and The Juror. Constantine has been married and divorced twice. Survivors include her sisters, Patricia Gordon and Chris Dobbs. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wagmtv.com/2021/09/09/my-big-fat-greek-wedding-actor-michael-constantine-dies-age-94/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos