Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles – The Hollywood Reporter





Global Citizen unveiled details of an expanded Global Citizen Live on September 25 that will include shows in Los Angeles and London with the first headlining the legendary Stevie Wonder. The West Coast event, presented by Verizon, will also feature performances by Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, HER, OneRepublic, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer from the stage of the Greek Theater. Meanwhile, in London, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Maneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Rag’n’Bone Man will take the stage from “a spectacular location”, according to the organization. The LA and London shows are pieces of the huge Citizen of the World Live event that will span six continents and will be broadcast for 24 hours on networks around the world, including the BBC and ABC platforms. Performances by BTS, Usher, Andrea Bocelli, Green Day, Keith Urban, Lorde, Metallica and Ricky Martin round out the broadcast as the show moves to paid COVID-19 compliant events in LA, New York, Paris, London, Lagos , Rio de Janeiro and Sydney. “It is again a pleasure and an honor for me to join all the artists who use their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens event by doing our part to fight global warming, famine and sing for equality in the world, ”Wonder said in a statement. “We are the village! “ The New York Show, presented by Citi and Cisco, will feature Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang. Paris will feature Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens, as well as special performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth and Fatma Said. In Lagos, Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Made Kuti will take the stage while Rio will feature Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz and Mosquito, in partnership with Rock in Rio. Delta Goodrem and other guests to be announced will represent Sydney. Executive Producers for the Global Citizen Live campaign include Michele Anthony for UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapino for Live Nation, Brian N. Sheth, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Chris Stadler. The program is produced by Jane Y. Mun with production partners Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Prods., Ken Ehrlich Prods., Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures and U-Live (a UMG Nigeria company ). LA Festival Tickets Now Available here. The event is Global Citizen’s latest campaign as it calls on world leaders to take action against “the most pressing and interrelated threats that hit people in poverty hardest – climate change, equity on vaccines and starvation “.

