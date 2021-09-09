Lorde releases Maori-language album of ‘Solar Power’ songsExBulletin



New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde released surprise five-track EP of her Solar energy album, re-recorded in the indigenous Mori language.

The EP is called “Te Ao Mrama”, which means “world of light”. Its release comes just weeks after Lorde’s last studio album and days before New Zealand’s. Mori language week.

Lorde recognized in a report that although she is not Mori, one of her main accomplishments in making the album is that much of her value system around “caring for and listening to the natural world” comes from the principles traditional Mori.

“I know I’m someone who represents New Zealand to the world in a way, and in making an album about where I’m from it was important for me to be able to say: that makes us who we are here, ”she said. wrote. “It’s also just a beautiful, crazy language that I loved to sing in it. Even if you don’t understand te reo, I think you’ll appreciate the elegance of my words in it.”

You can find the new songs on Lorde’s YouTube channel, with subtitles available in English and Mori.

An attempt to counter a history of injustice

Lorde worked on the album with a large roster of translators, alumni and language experts, including Sir Tmoti Kretu, Hana Mereraiha and Hmi Kelly. Well-known Kiwi singers Bic Runga and Marlon Williams also contributed to the tracks.

Proceeds from the EP will go to two New Zealand-based charities, Forest and bird and The Kawariki Charitable Trust.

New Zealand based pop publication The Spinoff spoke to the “powerful team of language experts” behind the album, and Lorde herself..

The interview provides crucial context, noting the long history of injustices suffered by the Maori language and culture and the inequalities that persist today, especially in New Zealand’s music industry. Mori musicians are on average paid less than their non-Mori counterparts despite huge streaming success and numerous subscriptions and the language is rarely heard on commercial radio.

The Spinoff also notes that some indigenous people believe that “te reo Mori” should only be uttered by the Mori after so many decades of the New Zealand government trying to eradicate it.

Lorde is open to your criticism

Lorde explained to the post all the steps she and her team have taken to try and get the project done right, though she is the first to admit that she is “a little bit beside me”.

“I’m white, but you want to interpret me as wanting to engage with our native culture, that’s fair enough,” she said. “I totally accept it, because it’s really complicated.”

According to her, it was better to complete the project and open up to potential criticism than to be too afraid to commit to it. Lorde described the writing and recording experience as “really moving” and “really powerful”.

“It’s a little scary to start a trip, but I guess that’s my thing, I’m at the very beginning, and this project is a starting point,” she said.

Lorde spoke to Morning edition during Solar energyin August on the evolution of her music and where her journey could take her next. Listen to this conversation or read the highlights here.

This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.