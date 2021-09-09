A first-rate artistic boon: the Macklowe collection goes to Sothebys





Featuring major pieces from artists like Andy Warhol, Cy Twombly, Gerhard Richter and Mark Rothko, the Macklowe collection will be sold at Sothebys for an estimated total value of over $ 600 million, the auction house announced Thursday, the highest estimate on a collection. come to auction. Calling it one of the most significant and museum-quality modern and contemporary art collections ever to hit the market, Charles F. Stewart, managing director of Sothebys, said at a press conference live from the galleries New York auction house that the sale would captivate the world’s greatest collectors and mark history as a defining moment in the art market. This market could benefit from a boost, given the last 18 months of activity mitigated by the pandemic. Auctions fell 30% to $ 17.6 billion in 2020 from $ 25.2 billion in 2019, according to the latest Art Market report, published by Art Basel and UBS, bringing the market to its lowest level in a decade. Additionally, auction houses suffered from a shortage of premium inventory, making a meaty collection like the Macklowes’ particularly energizing price tag. (Christies competed for this.)

Over the past few months we have seen record demand worldwide and a real thirst for great masterpieces, with demand far exceeding supply, said Oliver Barker, Senior Auctioneer at Sothebys, during the press conference. The collection of 65 works, on display in the showrooms of Sothebys Upper East Side, is owned by billionaire real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife, Linda, who were unable to agree on ratings during acrimonious divorce proceedings, which resulted in a court-ordered auction. Brooke Lampley, President of Sothebys and Global Sales Manager for Global Fine Art, described the collection as the product of five decades of thoughtful and tenacious research, driven by an innate understanding of quality. It will be sold in two parts, one in November and the other in May, Sothebys said. The fall sale will feature 34 works of art from the 20th and 21st centuries, including pieces from the 1940s and some painted less than ten years ago. These include the 1964 Alberto Giacomettis sculpture Le Nez (a long-nosed figure suspended in a cage) and the 1951 Illuminated Rothkos No. 7, each of which is expected to fetch around $ 70 million. Warhols Haunts 1962 Nine Marilyns, a metallic screenprint, and Twomblys expansive 2007 Untitled canvas of dripping red peonies are each valued at $ 40 million to $ 60 million.

Sothebys expects strong interest from Asia, said Patti Wong, president of Sothebys Asia, which accounted for 30% of total auction house sales last year. Asian buyers are entering the field in unprecedented numbers and are ready to engage at the highest level, she said. The highlights of the collection will travel to Taipei, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, London and Paris before returning to New York before the November sale, Sothebys said, and there will also be virtual tours.

